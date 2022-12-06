Cause of death results in for Bolton Road fire, gas leak victim

Investigators have been trying to determine the cause of a fatal house fire on Bolton Road where two victims were later found. Officials have just released information about the cause of death of one of those victims.

FEDERAL INVESTIGATORS OPEN PROBE INTO DEADLY ATLANTA HOUSE FIRE, GAS LEAK

The Fulton County Medical Examiners Office has discovered one of the deaths was a homicide.

In previous FOX 5 Atlanta reports, neighbors and officials told reporters that there was a confirmed gas leak found in the yard after firefighters extinguished the massive blaze.

GAS LEAK DISCOVERED AFTER FATAL NORTHWEST ATLANTA HOUSE FIRE

It is not yet clear if the leak is related to the suspected homicide.

The investigation is expected to continue.