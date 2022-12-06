Expand / Collapse search
Cause of death results in for Bolton Road fire, gas leak victim

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
NW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Deadly house fire ruled a homicide, investigators say

The Fulton County Medical Examiner has ruled the death of one of the two people killed in a house fire as a homicide.

ATLANTA - Investigators have been trying to determine the cause of a fatal house fire on Bolton Road where two victims were later found. Officials have just released information about the cause of death of one of those victims.

FEDERAL INVESTIGATORS OPEN PROBE INTO DEADLY ATLANTA HOUSE FIRE, GAS LEAK

The Fulton County Medical Examiners Office has discovered one of the deaths was a homicide.

In previous FOX 5 Atlanta reports, neighbors and officials told reporters that there was a confirmed gas leak found in the yard after firefighters extinguished the massive blaze.

GAS LEAK DISCOVERED AFTER FATAL NORTHWEST ATLANTA HOUSE FIRE

It is not yet clear if the leak is related to the suspected homicide.

The investigation is expected to continue.