Catoosa man gets multiple life sentences in child abuse case

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The Brief A jury convicted a 35-year-old man on seven counts of child sex crimes. Evidence included messages, images and testimony detailing the abuse. A judge sentenced him to two life terms plus 49 years in prison.



A Catoosa County jury has convicted Nathaniel Lee Green of multiple child sex crimes involving a 2-year-old child, following a two-day trial.

Prosecutors said Green, 35, was found guilty on seven counts, including aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, child molestation and incest. The trial was held before Superior Court Judge Don Thompson.

What we know:

The case began with an unrelated investigation in Texas, where authorities uncovered online conversations between Green and another man identified as Justin Guill. Investigators said those messages included admissions of abuse and the exchange of child sexual abuse material. An undercover officer later communicated with Green, who allegedly described the acts and sent additional explicit images.

Green was arrested in Georgia after evidence was shared with local investigators, including the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, who pursued charges related to the abuse.

At trial, prosecutors presented text messages where Green described what he had done to the child in detail and also talked about wanting to kidnap a child from Dave and Buster's. Green's wife also testified that Green had told her about his desire to adopt a child to join them in the bedroom.

A sexual assault nurse examiner also testified about injuries observed during an exam of the victim that were consistent with sexual abuse.

What's next:

After the guilty verdict, Judge Thompson sentenced Green to the maximum penalty allowed under Georgia law: two consecutive life sentences plus an additional 49 years in prison, followed by one year of sex offender probation. Judge Thompson stated that this was one of the worst child molestation cases he had presided over in his judicial career.

In a statement, Acting District Attorney Deanna Reisman said the sentence helps ensure the community’s safety, adding that while nothing can undo the harm to the child, the outcome prevents further danger.