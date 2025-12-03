Expand / Collapse search

Casting Call with Tess Hammock Dec. 3: Salsa dancers, Tulsa King, commercials

By Tess Hammock / FOX 5 Contributor
Published  December 3, 2025 11:23am EST
It’s time to dance, network, and get your face on screen! This week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features casting notices for dancers, clubgoers, and commercial talent — plus a production job opening and year-end industry event for creatives in metro Atlanta.

GEORGIA - It’s time to dance, network, and get your face on screen! This week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features casting notices for dancers, clubgoers, and commercial talent — plus a production job opening and year-end industry event for creatives in metro Atlanta.

🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS

  • Indie Film for Streaming ServiceCasting:Salsa Dancers: Ages 18+, must be able to salsa dance!Club Goers: Ages 21+, fun and vibrant faces to play hot Atlanta clubgoersBreakdancers: Ages 21+, male or female, must be able to freestyle breakdanceFilming: Dec. 4–12PaidTo submit:Email DestinationCastingSubmissions@gmail.comSubject:"Salsa" for Salsa Dancers"Club" for Club Goers"Breakdancer" for BreakdancersInclude phone number and 2 clear current photos
  • Untitled Food Product CommercialCasting:Mom – Female, 40s–50s, any ethnicityGrandmother – Female, 60s–70s, any ethnicityFamily Members – Male or female, ages 8–55, any ethnicityCollege Kids – Male or female, ages 18–24, any ethnicityGrillmaster – Male, mid-30s to mid-60s, any ethnicityTailgaters – Male or female, 18+, any ethnicityFilming: Dec. 16 in Mobile, ALPaidTo submit:Email golemancastingsubmit@yahoo.com with subject UFPCInclude name, parent contact (if under 18), contact info, recent photos, date availability, tattoos and location, and role submitting for
  • Tulsa KingCasting: Car Salesperson with Car — Male or female, all ethnicities, ages 25–60Requirements: Car cannot be red, white, or black; no visible tattoosFilming: Dec. 5 in AtlantaPaidTo submit:Email onlocationcasting1@gmail.com with subject CAR SALESPERSON with CARInclude:Name, contact, emailHeight, weightAny visible tattoos?Location (city/state)Confirm availability for Dec. 5 in AtlantaYear, make, and model of carRecent photos of you and your car
💼 JOBS

  • Production Support Specialist — AkkodisCompany: AkkodisDuties:Managing, ingesting, routing, editing, and monitoring sports and entertainment media content.Supporting live productions, video ingest, media asset management (MAM), and post-production workflows.Coordinating between production, engineering, and master control teams.Maintaining asset retention policies and operating in a 24/7 environment with rotating shiftsQualifications:Bachelor’s degreeBackground in post-production editing, non-linear editing, broadcast media production, distribution, and digital mediaPrior non-linear edit experience (sports preferred)1–2+ years of experience in editing or production supportFamiliarity with media file re-wrap and transcodingExperience with Adobe, Final Cut Pro, Avid, Quantel, etc.To apply: Send resume to shweta.ojha@akkodisgroup.com
☕ EXTRAS / EVENTS / NETWORKING

  • Eat, Drink, and Be IndieWhen: Tuesday, Dec. 16Where: Manuel’s TavernTime: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.What: Learn about essential tools and resources for 2026, including:Local grants and funding optionsNetworking opportunitiesEducational programs and industry connections
  • How to make the most of December’s downtime:Update your casting profilesPractice cold readsBuild your 2026 Vision BoardChoose one acting skill to master in 2026Learn how to write a scriptCelebrate your 2025 wins
The Source: Information in this article came from Tess Hammock. 

