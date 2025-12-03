Casting Call with Tess Hammock Dec. 3: Salsa dancers, Tulsa King, commercials

It’s time to dance, network, and get your face on screen! This week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features casting notices for dancers, clubgoers, and commercial talent — plus a production job opening and year-end industry event for creatives in metro Atlanta.

Indie Film for Streaming ServiceCasting:Salsa Dancers: Ages 18+, must be able to salsa dance!Club Goers: Ages 21+, fun and vibrant faces to play hot Atlanta clubgoersBreakdancers: Ages 21+, male or female, must be able to freestyle breakdanceFilming: Dec. 4–12PaidTo submit:Email DestinationCastingSubmissions@gmail.comSubject:"Salsa" for Salsa Dancers"Club" for Club Goers"Breakdancer" for BreakdancersInclude phone number and 2 clear current photos

Filming: Dec. 4–12

Paid

To submit:Email DestinationCastingSubmissions@gmail.comSubject:"Salsa" for Salsa Dancers"Club" for Club Goers"Breakdancer" for BreakdancersInclude phone number and 2 clear current photos

Untitled Food Product CommercialCasting:Mom – Female, 40s–50s, any ethnicityGrandmother – Female, 60s–70s, any ethnicityFamily Members – Male or female, ages 8–55, any ethnicityCollege Kids – Male or female, ages 18–24, any ethnicityGrillmaster – Male, mid-30s to mid-60s, any ethnicityTailgaters – Male or female, 18+, any ethnicityFilming: Dec. 16 in Mobile, ALPaidTo submit:Email golemancastingsubmit@yahoo.com with subject UFPCInclude name, parent contact (if under 18), contact info, recent photos, date availability, tattoos and location, and role submitting for

Filming: Dec. 16 in Mobile, AL

Paid

To submit:Email golemancastingsubmit@yahoo.com with subject UFPCInclude name, parent contact (if under 18), contact info, recent photos, date availability, tattoos and location, and role submitting for

Tulsa KingCasting: Car Salesperson with Car — Male or female, all ethnicities, ages 25–60Requirements: Car cannot be red, white, or black; no visible tattoosFilming: Dec. 5 in AtlantaPaidTo submit:Email onlocationcasting1@gmail.com with subject CAR SALESPERSON with CARInclude:Name, contact, emailHeight, weightAny visible tattoos?Location (city/state)Confirm availability for Dec. 5 in AtlantaYear, make, and model of carRecent photos of you and your car

To submit:Email onlocationcasting1@gmail.com with subject CAR SALESPERSON with CAR

Include:Name, contact, emailHeight, weightAny visible tattoos?Location (city/state)Confirm availability for Dec. 5 in AtlantaYear, make, and model of carRecent photos of you and your car

