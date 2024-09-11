Casting Call for Sept. 11, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras

1. The Game Show Network has a new game that combines Bingo and trivia and is looking for players in Atlanta. Contestants can be any ethnicity or gender but need to be 18 years old or older. The show is filming at the end of October in Atlanta and contestants can win up to $10,000. Email KonnerCookeCasting@gmail.com to apply.

2. An unnamed movie is casting female caucasian and African-American college students between the ages of 18 and 25. The movie is also looking for a female and male actor between the ages of 30 and 40 to play a couple eating lunch. The movie is filming on Sept. 29 in North Atlanta. To apply, send your name, contact info, height, headshot and full body shot to AvaGraceCasting@gmail.com with the subject "C College," "AA College," "Couple - Female," or "Couple - Male."

Jobs

1. Stone Mountain Park is hiring a performer. Duties include:

Attend all rehearsals in preparation for shows

Smile and treat guests with friendliness and respect

Perform developed characters to engage Stone Mountain Park guests

Applicants must be able to sing, dance and/or act, must be able to stay in character for long periods of time while performing, must be able to work days, nights, weekends, and holidays as needed

Apply at https://stonemountainpark.com/careers/all-job-postings/

2. Reel Security is looking to hire a new security guard Duties include:

Monitor and protect client property at temporary locations from intrusion and theft

Patrol client areas to detect potential unsecured property

Assess incoming drop-offs and pickups of client equipment at various worksite locations

Applicants need to show regular and punctual attendance to all shifts, must be level-headed and calm under pressure, and should be detail-oriented

Apply at https://www.reelsecurity.com/

News/Networking

Netflix’s ‘Geeked Week’ 2024 LIVE! will kick off Sept 19 at 8 p.m. in Atlanta with streams on YouTube, Twitch, and X. Tickets are free here. Audiences will get sneak peaks of hit Netflix shows including "Squid Games," "Wednesday," "Cobra Kai," "Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft," "Devil May Cry" and more.

The host will be Joe Mangianello and special correspondents include Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Mariduena.

Events include: