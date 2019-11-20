Casting Call: November 20, 2019

article

You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page.

Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."

Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View)

Stats (Height, Weight, etc.)

Contact info

Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you. The one thing we can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not. Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for the various jobs. That's all.

Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you. Just keep resubmitting yourself. If you're right for a part - believe us - they'll call you.

If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at greghelpsU@gmail.com

B.A.C.A. Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

(MILITARY – MORE $$$)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities portray “Military” for multiple scenes 18yrs & Older

* Current Military welcome & will receive a higher pay rate if booked!

* Must list ALL military experience in your email submission.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoots Date: TBA

* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To Enter their database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm

* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm

* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Hylton Casting

“Marrying Millions” (Lifetime DocuSeries)

The show follows couples who are in love & hoping to marry, but come from completely different worlds.

We are casting the following couples - of All Ethnicities - nationwide:

* Couples with one partner that has a net worth of One Million Dollars or more.

* Is your significant other from a different income bracket?

* Do they make much more - or - much less money than you do?

* Are you nervous your family won’t approve of your relationship?

* Are you a Female Millionaire in a complicated relationship w/a partner that makes less than you do?

* Are you trying to rekindle an old relationship that friends and family oppose?

If you feel you fit any of the above scenarios, we want to hear from you. https://hyltoncasting.com/mmcasting/

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Rose Locke Casting

“Upcoming Untitled Project” extras@roselockecasting.com

(REMEMBER THE 70’s & 80’s)

* Seeking: Males & Female of All Ethnicities w/great 1970’s – 1980’s looks” 18 – 50yrs

* Please Submit photos in your best 1970’s & 80’s wardrobe.

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent Dated Selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Fitting: TBA ($20.00 Bump)

* Shoots: Monday Dec. 16th

* Put “BACK TO THE FUTURE” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com

(CALLING ALL MILITARY VETERANS & ACTIVE SERVICE)

* Seeking: Males of All Ethnicities with “Military Experience” 18 – 50yrs

* Must have Active Experience & Willing to Receive a Military Haircut ($10.00 Bump)

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Fitting: TBA ($44.00 Bump)

* Shoots: Dec. 5th & 6th (Overnight Shoot – Must Work Both Days)

* Put “ON MILITARY” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com

(1950’s PERIOD PIECE)

* Seeking: Asian Males to portray “Military Soldiers” 18 – 30yrs

* Please list your Asian descent in the body of your email submission.

* Must Be Willing to Receive a Military Haircut ($10.00 Bump)

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Fitting: TBA ($87.00 Bump) – Gas Bump ($25.00)

* Shoots: Dec. 5th & 6th (Overnight Shoot – Must Work Both Days)

* Put “ON ASIAN” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com

(STAYING IN A HOTEL)

* Seeking: Asian Males & Females to portray “Hotel Guest” 18 – 70yrs

* Please list your Asian descent in the body of your email submission.

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Fitting: TBA ($87.00 Bump) – Gas Bump ($25.00)

* Shoots: Dec. 9th

* Put “HOTEL ASIAN” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com

(JANUARY HOTEL STAY)

* Seeking: Asian Males & Females to portray “Hotel Guest” 18 – 70yrs

* IMPORTANT INFO:

We don’t have schedule yet but are looking to those interested so we can add to the list & check availability. You will not work all days (most likely one or two).

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Fitting: TBA ($87.00 Bump) – Gas Bump ($25.00)

* Shoots: January 6th – 24th

* Put “JAN ASIAN” in subject line

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 22yrs) to portray Vampires, Witches, Werewolves

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.

Destination Casting

“Multiple Upcoming Projects” extras@destinationcasting.com

(FRESH FACES)

* Males & Females of All Shapes & Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “FRESH (Male or Female) FACE” in subject line

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more ”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

“ OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login