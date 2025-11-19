Casting Call Nov. 19: Christmas video roles and editing jobs in Atlanta
ATLANTA - This week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" brings opportunities for actors, editors, and entertainment professionals across metro Atlanta — including a new period drama, a church holiday project, and an industry holiday party for local creatives.
🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS
- Unnamed Period DramaCasting: Renaissance Fair Regulars — any gender, Caucasian, Eastern European, or Mediterranean, ages 25–55Filming: Dec. 10–11PaidApply at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallRenFair
- Church Christmas VideoCasting:Female 1: ages 50–70, any ethnicity, non-speakingFemale 2: ages 30–50, any ethnicity, speakingFilming: Nov. 23–25 in AlpharettaPaidTo submit, email AvaGraceCasting@gmail.comSubject: "NPCC GRANDMA" (for Female 1) or "NPCC MOM" (for Female 2)Include name, contact info, city you live in, height, headshot, and full body shotSubmission deadline: Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. (today)
💼 JOBS
- Broadcast Editor — Skillshot MediaCompany: Skillshot MediaDuties:Develop, create, and edit content for broadcast, social media promotions, internal sales enablement, highlight reels, and moreEdit long-form programmingEdit short-form contentCreate motion graphics elementsManage content workflow and project organization, including media ingest, versioning, backups, and archiveMoreQualifications:In-depth knowledge of broadcasting, production, and programming systems, equipment, and proceduresAdvanced proficiency with Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Avid Media Composer, and/or Final CutStrong storytelling and editorial judgment; ability to craft clear narratives from complex materialMoreApply at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallEdit
☕ NEWS / NETWORKING / EVENTS
- Holiday Industry Party and Fundraiser — Georgia Production PartnershipWhen: Dec. 4, 6–9 p.m.Where: Hotel Indigo ViningsWhat: A festive evening of networking and fundraising for Georgia’s film and television community, hosted by the Georgia Production Partnership.
- Get Scene 360 Audition Class with Formation Talent Agent Sam IkhwanWhen: Dec. 5, 2–5:30 p.m.Where: In-person at Get Scene StudiosWhat:Exclusive access to self-taping tutorials to help you build your own home setup, edit and compress files, and learn iPhone filming tricksQ&A session and individual feedback from industry professionalsRegister at: https://www.getscenestudios.com/instudio
Check back next week for more Casting Call with Tess Hammock listings — your weekly source for Atlanta’s latest film, TV, and entertainment opportunities!