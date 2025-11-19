Expand / Collapse search

Casting Call Nov. 19: Christmas video roles and editing jobs in Atlanta

By Tess Hammock / FOX 5 Contributor
Published  November 19, 2025 12:24pm EST
Casting Call Nov. 19: Renaissance Fair regulars, Christmas video, broadcast editor

If you're a renaissance fair regular or just love period pieces, there's a project that could be perfect for you. Plus, females also needed for Christmas video; broadcast editor job; and more.

ATLANTA - This week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" brings opportunities for actors, editors, and entertainment professionals across metro Atlanta — including a new period drama, a church holiday project, and an industry holiday party for local creatives.

🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS

  • Unnamed Period DramaCasting: Renaissance Fair Regulars — any gender, Caucasian, Eastern European, or Mediterranean, ages 25–55Filming: Dec. 10–11PaidApply at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallRenFair
  • Casting: Renaissance Fair Regulars — any gender, Caucasian, Eastern European, or Mediterranean, ages 25–55
  • Filming: Dec. 10–11
  • Paid
  • Apply at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallRenFair
  • Church Christmas VideoCasting:Female 1: ages 50–70, any ethnicity, non-speakingFemale 2: ages 30–50, any ethnicity, speakingFilming: Nov. 23–25 in AlpharettaPaidTo submit, email AvaGraceCasting@gmail.comSubject: "NPCC GRANDMA" (for Female 1) or "NPCC MOM" (for Female 2)Include name, contact info, city you live in, height, headshot, and full body shotSubmission deadline: Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. (today)
  • Casting:Female 1: ages 50–70, any ethnicity, non-speakingFemale 2: ages 30–50, any ethnicity, speaking
  • Female 1: ages 50–70, any ethnicity, non-speaking
  • Female 2: ages 30–50, any ethnicity, speaking
  • Filming: Nov. 23–25 in Alpharetta
  • Paid
  • To submit, email AvaGraceCasting@gmail.comSubject: "NPCC GRANDMA" (for Female 1) or "NPCC MOM" (for Female 2)Include name, contact info, city you live in, height, headshot, and full body shotSubmission deadline: Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. (today)
  • Subject: "NPCC GRANDMA" (for Female 1) or "NPCC MOM" (for Female 2)
  • Include name, contact info, city you live in, height, headshot, and full body shot
  • Submission deadline: Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. (today)

💼 JOBS

  • Broadcast Editor — Skillshot MediaCompany: Skillshot MediaDuties:Develop, create, and edit content for broadcast, social media promotions, internal sales enablement, highlight reels, and moreEdit long-form programmingEdit short-form contentCreate motion graphics elementsManage content workflow and project organization, including media ingest, versioning, backups, and archiveMoreQualifications:In-depth knowledge of broadcasting, production, and programming systems, equipment, and proceduresAdvanced proficiency with Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Avid Media Composer, and/or Final CutStrong storytelling and editorial judgment; ability to craft clear narratives from complex materialMoreApply at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallEdit
  • Company: Skillshot Media
  • Duties:Develop, create, and edit content for broadcast, social media promotions, internal sales enablement, highlight reels, and moreEdit long-form programmingEdit short-form contentCreate motion graphics elementsManage content workflow and project organization, including media ingest, versioning, backups, and archiveMore
  • Develop, create, and edit content for broadcast, social media promotions, internal sales enablement, highlight reels, and more
  • Edit long-form programming
  • Edit short-form content
  • Create motion graphics elements
  • Manage content workflow and project organization, including media ingest, versioning, backups, and archive
  • More
  • Qualifications:In-depth knowledge of broadcasting, production, and programming systems, equipment, and proceduresAdvanced proficiency with Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Avid Media Composer, and/or Final CutStrong storytelling and editorial judgment; ability to craft clear narratives from complex materialMore
  • In-depth knowledge of broadcasting, production, and programming systems, equipment, and procedures
  • Advanced proficiency with Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Avid Media Composer, and/or Final Cut
  • Strong storytelling and editorial judgment; ability to craft clear narratives from complex material
  • More
  • Apply at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallEdit

☕ NEWS / NETWORKING / EVENTS

  • Holiday Industry Party and Fundraiser — Georgia Production PartnershipWhen: Dec. 4, 6–9 p.m.Where: Hotel Indigo ViningsWhat: A festive evening of networking and fundraising for Georgia’s film and television community, hosted by the Georgia Production Partnership.
  • When: Dec. 4, 6–9 p.m.
  • Where: Hotel Indigo Vinings
  • What: A festive evening of networking and fundraising for Georgia’s film and television community, hosted by the Georgia Production Partnership.
  • Get Scene 360 Audition Class with Formation Talent Agent Sam IkhwanWhen: Dec. 5, 2–5:30 p.m.Where: In-person at Get Scene StudiosWhat:Exclusive access to self-taping tutorials to help you build your own home setup, edit and compress files, and learn iPhone filming tricksQ&A session and individual feedback from industry professionalsRegister at: https://www.getscenestudios.com/instudio
  • When: Dec. 5, 2–5:30 p.m.
  • Where: In-person at Get Scene Studios
  • What:Exclusive access to self-taping tutorials to help you build your own home setup, edit and compress files, and learn iPhone filming tricksQ&A session and individual feedback from industry professionalsRegister at: https://www.getscenestudios.com/instudio
  • Exclusive access to self-taping tutorials to help you build your own home setup, edit and compress files, and learn iPhone filming tricks
  • Q&A session and individual feedback from industry professionals
  • Register at: https://www.getscenestudios.com/instudio

Check back next week for more Casting Call with Tess Hammock listings — your weekly source for Atlanta’s latest film, TV, and entertainment opportunities!

