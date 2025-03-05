Casting Call for March. 5, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras Casting Call

1. Project: "The Good Daughter" - Peacock Limited Series

Casting: Photo double: Caucasian brunette, ages 18-22, height: 5’4, dress size: XS-0

Filming: Multiple dates between April 7 and June 9 in and around Atlanta

Submission info: Send at least 3 pics (include a dated photo and full body) include age, height, weight and all contact info to Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject "YS Double"

2. Project: "Unbearable Christmas" (Independent film starring Julia Stiles)

Casting: Multiple roles, any gender, any ethnicity, age 18+

Filming: Now through the end of March

Go to SignUp.CastingAllTalent.com to apply

3. Project: Unnamed project

Casting: Hospital extras (real medical experience and non experience welcome!), any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming: March 17 and 18 (must be available both days) in Newnan

Submission info: Send a recent photo, sizes and all contact info to ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com with the subject "2 DAY HOSPITAL"

Jobs

Red Bull Production Manager

Duties:

Manage a slate of programming from development through to delivery made up of in-house, commissioned, live and non-live programming

Monthly forecasting of current projects, collecting and communicating all information from external partners and internal productions

Communicate project budget, budget risks and opportunities to key stakeholders

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in film, television, communications, or a related field

3+ years of experience in content production, with at least 3 years in a leadership role

Proven track record of successfully managing and delivering high-quality content projects

Strong understanding of the media landscape in the Southeast U.S., including relationships with production companies, talent, and agencies

Apply at https://jobs.redbull.com/us-en

News/Events/Networking Opportunities

Directing Camp at Trilith Institute on June 9 through 13 at Trilith Studios Production Centre in Fayetteville. Scholarships are available!

What you’ll learn: a. Break down a script b. Work with Actors c. Block scenes with actors and cameras d. Schedule a shoot e. Create a call sheet f. Shooting schedule g. Direct scenes with one another h. Script interpretation

Register at: https://trilithinstitute.org/event/directing-camp/

Casting Call Success Story

Brooke Jackson saw the casting call for the BET’s ‘Design My Space Atlanta’ on Casting Call and got on the show! They transformed a room in her home.