Casting Call for March 26, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Casting Calls

The Perfect Line Game Show

Host: Deborah Norville

Casting: Contestants who are knowledgeable in trivia, world events, pop culture, and the prices of popular items.

Requirements: Open to all genders and ethnicities, ages 18+.

Filming Dates: July–August 2025 in Atlanta.

Prize: Win up to $10,000.

To Apply: Email Email KonnerCookeCasting@gmail.com

Summer at the Rock – Stone Mountain Park

Roles: Actors, storytellers, and puppeteers.

Requirements: Open to all genders and ethnicities, ages 16+.

Audition Date: April 2, 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM.

Audition Prep: Prepare a 90-second, family-friendly comedic monologue.

Compensation: Paid opportunity.

To Reserve an Audition Spot: Email Email audition@stonemountainpark.com

Untitled Project – Casting for a Real Couple

Casting: A real couple, ages 20s–30s, comfortable kissing on camera.

Filming Dates: April 9 and one additional day in May.

Compensation: Paid.

Submission Requirements:

Headshot of each actor.

Full-length photo together.

All clothing sizes.

Contact information.

To Apply: Email "COUPLE". Email ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com with the subject line

Job Opportunities

FanDuel – Content Designer

Duties:

Improve products through clear, user-centered content.

Develop content strategies for new features.

Advocate for the user experience.

Requirements:

3+ years of experience in content design, content strategy, or UX writing.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively.

Strong understanding of user flow and copy development.

Application Requirements:

Resume.

Cover letter.

Portfolio (including at least one real-world case study).

Online profiles (e.g., Dribbble, Behance) or personal website.

Apply at: FanDuel Careers.

Tyler Perry Studios – Dreamers Internship

Duration: 6-week internship.

Areas of Learning:

Production

Studio operations

Accounting

Post-production

Wardrobe/costumes

Legal and more.

Application Deadline: April 11.

Apply at: Dreamers Internship.

Networking & Events

Commercial Masterclass Showcase

When: April 10, 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM (Online via Zoom).

Industry Experts:

Caila Cordwell (Commercial Agent, AMT).

Jen Kelley (Casting Director, Big Picture Casting).

Hunter McHugh (Casting Director).

What You’ll Gain:

Feedback on headshots, self-tapes, and mock commercial callbacks.

Three industry professional showcases.

Q&A session with industry pros.

Register at: Get Scene Studios.

For more casting calls, job opportunities, and industry events, stay tuned!