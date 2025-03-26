Casting Call for March 26, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.
Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.
Casting Calls
The Perfect Line Game Show
- Host: Deborah Norville
- Casting: Contestants who are knowledgeable in trivia, world events, pop culture, and the prices of popular items.
- Requirements: Open to all genders and ethnicities, ages 18+.
- Filming Dates: July–August 2025 in Atlanta.
- Prize: Win up to $10,000.
- To Apply: Email KonnerCookeCasting@gmail.com.
Summer at the Rock – Stone Mountain Park
- Roles: Actors, storytellers, and puppeteers.
- Requirements: Open to all genders and ethnicities, ages 16+.
- Audition Date: April 2, 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM.
- Audition Prep: Prepare a 90-second, family-friendly comedic monologue.
- Compensation: Paid opportunity.
- To Reserve an Audition Spot: Email audition@stonemountainpark.com.
Untitled Project – Casting for a Real Couple
- Casting: A real couple, ages 20s–30s, comfortable kissing on camera.
- Filming Dates: April 9 and one additional day in May.
- Compensation: Paid.
- Submission Requirements:
- Headshot of each actor.
- Full-length photo together.
- All clothing sizes.
- Contact information.
- To Apply: Email ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com with the subject line "COUPLE".
Job Opportunities
FanDuel – Content Designer
- Duties:
- Improve products through clear, user-centered content.
- Develop content strategies for new features.
- Advocate for the user experience.
- Requirements:
- 3+ years of experience in content design, content strategy, or UX writing.
- Ability to work independently and collaboratively.
- Strong understanding of user flow and copy development.
- Application Requirements:
- Resume.
- Cover letter.
- Portfolio (including at least one real-world case study).
- Online profiles (e.g., Dribbble, Behance) or personal website.
- Apply at: FanDuel Careers.
Tyler Perry Studios – Dreamers Internship
- Duration: 6-week internship.
- Areas of Learning:
- Production
- Studio operations
- Accounting
- Post-production
- Wardrobe/costumes
- Legal and more.
- Application Deadline: April 11.
- Apply at: Dreamers Internship.
Networking & Events
Commercial Masterclass Showcase
When: April 10, 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM (Online via Zoom).
Industry Experts:
- Caila Cordwell (Commercial Agent, AMT).
- Jen Kelley (Casting Director, Big Picture Casting).
- Hunter McHugh (Casting Director).
What You’ll Gain:
- Feedback on headshots, self-tapes, and mock commercial callbacks.
- Three industry professional showcases.
- Q&A session with industry pros.
Register at: Get Scene Studios.
For more casting calls, job opportunities, and industry events, stay tuned!