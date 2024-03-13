Casting Call for March 13, 2024: Extras and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Acting/Extras

1. The Kevin Hart-starring period movie "Fight Night" is filming in metro Atlanta on March 14 and is looking for actors for three background roles.

Drivers (must be comfortable driving a car. Can be any race, but must be between ages 21 and 60)

Politicians (Caucasian actors between the ages of 21 and 60)

Ali Fans (Caucasian men between the ages of 21 and 60.

Email your name, contact, height, size, date of birth, race, and two recent pictures to FightNightExtras@CABCASTINGS.COM with the subject ‘DRIVER 3/14’, ‘POLITICIAN 3/14’, or ‘ALI FANS 3/14.’

2. NBC's "Found" is filming its second season and is looking for actors 18 and older for multiple background roles. Roles include officers and police, detectives, civilians/pedestrians/visitors (who can also use their cars), lawyers, reporters, camera operators, doctors, nurses, EMTS, suspects, and orderlies.

You can apply for one or all of these roles at https://castingtaylormade.com/

3. The drama series "Sweet Magnolias" is filming on March 26 and is looking for a male high school student type who is between the ages of 18 and 20 to be a featured extra.

Email a recent photo and all contact info to SweetMagnoliasExtras@gmail.com with the subject "FRIEND."

Jobs

1. The Georgia Department of Economic Development is hiring a tax credit fulfillment coordinator. Applicants need to have strong knowledge of the Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act (Film Tax Credit), oversee the budget and purchasing for the division, provide information and assistance to production companies regarding film tax credits, and ensure fulfillment of film tax credit back end requirements for approved projects. Apply at https://www.georgia.org/jobs

News

The Plaza Theater is hosting a feature screenwriting class on March 16 and 17. Participants will get practical tools and techniques to develop and enhance storytelling skills for writing feature-length genre films from Ruckus and Lane Skye (who have written Netflix streaming movies). Scholarships are available. Learn more at https://www.atlantafilmsociety.org/calendar

Want to be a production assistant? The Atlanta Film Society is holding PA Academy on June 8 and 9. Learn the structure of a film and TV set, how to start your career in the industry, duties, terminology, communication basics, how to work with crew members, how to set up and take down a set, and more. Scholarships are available. Learn more at https://www.atlantafilmsociety.org/calendar

