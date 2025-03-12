Casting Call for March 12, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.
Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.
Background/Extras Casting Call
1. Project: "The Perfect Line" game show hosted by Deborah Norville
- Casting: If you love history, pop culture, or know a little about a lot, this is the show for you! You can win up to $10,000. Any gender, Any ethnicity, ages 18+
- Filming: July through August in Atlanta
- To submit, email: KONNERCOOKECASTING@gmail.com
2. Project: "Merry and Bright"
- Casting: Nativity Actors: Mary: age 18-20, Caucasian, female Joseph: age 18-25, Caucasian, male Angel: age 18-40, African-American, male Wise men: age 40s-60s, any ethnicity, male
- Filming: March 25 in Stone Mountain and Tucker
- To apply go to https://castingtaylormade.com/
3. Project: "The Good Daughter"
- Casting: Lawyers, defendants, townspeople, and courtroom employees, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
- Filming: March 21 in Griffin
- Submission info: Three pictures (recent headshot, full body, dated selfie), age, height, weight, and all contact info to Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject "GRYFFINDOR"
Jobs
1, Head of Post-Production Education for the Georgia Film Academy
Duties:
- Teach 3-5 Post-Production pathway courses in an academic year
- Report/work closely with the Director of Academic Affairs to manage the Post-Production EDU Program
- Manage post-production instructors on all curriculum and content matters
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in the qualifying field and 10 or more years widely recognized industry work experience on professional feature film/TV sets
- Evidence of deep, wide-ranging knowledge of post-production processes and workflow, including being well-versed in a variety of nonlinear editing systems
- Post-production experience on professional film/television projects
- Teaching experience
Apply at https://www.usg.edu/hr/jobs/
2. Entertainment Tech Lead at Stone Mountain Park
Duties:
- Create lighting designs and sound designs for seasonal shows
- Manages and facilitates technical equipment needs
- Manages seasonal show technicians
- Oversee all facilities, equipment, and inventory associated with entertainment department
Requirements:
- Must be able to work as a stage/house manager or technician
- Must be able to work days, nights, weekends, and holidays as needed
- Must have strong creative skills
- Minimum of 3 years experience in theater, acting or theme park operations required
Apply at https://stonemountainpark.com/careers/
News/Events/Networking Opportunities
1. Eat, Drink and Be Indie: Creative Conference Preview on March 18 at Manuel’s Tavern from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Get a preview of this year's events from Creative Conference director Linda Burns and a few of the panelists they've lined up to help educate, motivate, and entertain attendees of the 49th annual Atlanta Film Festival & Creative Conference.
2. The Writer’s Room of Georgia Script Competition. Winners receive a cash reward. They’re looking for a short script (5-10 pages) with 4-6 speaking roles and a maximum of 3 locations. It must be easy for college students in film in eight days. There's a $10 submission fee and a deadline on March 15 at 11:59 p.m.
To submit, go to www.writersroomga.org