Casting Call for March 12, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras Casting Call

1. Project: "The Perfect Line" game show hosted by Deborah Norville

Casting: If you love history, pop culture, or know a little about a lot, this is the show for you! You can win up to $10,000. Any gender, Any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming: July through August in Atlanta

To submit, email: KONNERCOOKECASTING@gmail.com

2. Project: "Merry and Bright"

Casting: Nativity Actors: Mary: age 18-20, Caucasian, female Joseph: age 18-25, Caucasian, male Angel: age 18-40, African-American, male Wise men: age 40s-60s, any ethnicity, male

Filming: March 25 in Stone Mountain and Tucker

To apply go to https://castingtaylormade.com/

3. Project: "The Good Daughter"

Casting: Lawyers, defendants, townspeople, and courtroom employees, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming: March 21 in Griffin

Submission info: Three pictures (recent headshot, full body, dated selfie), age, height, weight, and all contact info to Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject "GRYFFINDOR"

Jobs

1, Head of Post-Production Education for the Georgia Film Academy

Duties:

Teach 3-5 Post-Production pathway courses in an academic year

Report/work closely with the Director of Academic Affairs to manage the Post-Production EDU Program

Manage post-production instructors on all curriculum and content matters

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in the qualifying field and 10 or more years widely recognized industry work experience on professional feature film/TV sets

Evidence of deep, wide-ranging knowledge of post-production processes and workflow, including being well-versed in a variety of nonlinear editing systems

Post-production experience on professional film/television projects

Teaching experience

Apply at https://www.usg.edu/hr/jobs/

2. Entertainment Tech Lead at Stone Mountain Park

Duties:

Create lighting designs and sound designs for seasonal shows

Manages and facilitates technical equipment needs

Manages seasonal show technicians

Oversee all facilities, equipment, and inventory associated with entertainment department

Requirements:

Must be able to work as a stage/house manager or technician

Must be able to work days, nights, weekends, and holidays as needed

Must have strong creative skills

Minimum of 3 years experience in theater, acting or theme park operations required

Apply at https://stonemountainpark.com/careers/

News/Events/Networking Opportunities

1. Eat, Drink and Be Indie: Creative Conference Preview on March 18 at Manuel’s Tavern from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Get a preview of this year's events from Creative Conference director Linda Burns and a few of the panelists they've lined up to help educate, motivate, and entertain attendees of the 49th annual Atlanta Film Festival & Creative Conference.

2. The Writer’s Room of Georgia Script Competition. Winners receive a cash reward. They’re looking for a short script (5-10 pages) with 4-6 speaking roles and a maximum of 3 locations. It must be easy for college students in film in eight days. There's a $10 submission fee and a deadline on March 15 at 11:59 p.m.

To submit, go to www.writersroomga.org