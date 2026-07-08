Casting Call: Little Shasha, Free Bert
ATLANTA - Young actors and filmmakers in Atlanta have a massive wave of opportunities hitting the city this month through several major casting calls and summer production camps. Local entertainment pipelines are actively seeking children, teenagers and adults for on-camera roles and behind-the-scenes training.
BACKGROUND/ EXTRAS
Project: Little Shasha - Independent Sitcom
Casting: Principal and Background actors, ages 10-15, any gender, any ethnicity
Filming: Aug 1 -5 in Atlanta
Email:
Project: Free Bert (I WILL GET TO YOU BY MORNING!)
Casting: Doctors, Nurses, orderlies, patients, and hospital visitors, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
Filming: 7/15 in Atlanta (must be available full day) PADI
Submission info: name, phone, email, height, weight, current city and state, confirm date availability, any medical care experience you have, 2 recent color photos
Email: FreeBertS2Casting@gmail.com
Subject: HOSPITAL (ROLE SUBMITTING FOR)
NEWS/EVENTS/NETWORKING
Event: On the Set - Celebrity Film Camp Auditions
When: July 11, 10 AM-1 PM Where: Wolf Creek Library 3100 Enon Rd. Atlanta, GA 30331
What: Summer camp for kids ages 12-18
Learn: Cinematography, acting, directing, producing + more
Camp Dates: July 20th - July 31st
Scholarships Available
Learn more at onthesetcamp.com
Event: Getting Kids Film, TV, and Theater Ready
When: Saturday, July 18th, 11AM - 1PM Where: Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell, GA 30075
What: Industry panel to learn more about kids in entertainment, complimentary headshots
Panelists: Dwayne Boyd + Jackie Maraya Griffin
Parents must accompany children
RSVP by July 16th via QR code or email Fulton.Films@fultoncountyga.gov
Event: Five Point Film Summer Camp
When: July 20-31
Where: North Atlanta
What: Hands on camp introducing teens to the art of filmmaking, ages 13-17
Register at 5pointsfilminstitute.com