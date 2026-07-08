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Casting Call: Little Shasha, Free Bert

By Tess Hammock
FOX 5 Atlanta
Casting Call
Published July 8, 2026 11:03 AM EDT
Published July 8, 2026 11:03 AM EDT
Casting Call: Little Shasha, Free Bert
Casting Call: Little Shasha, Free Bert

Casting Call: Little Shasha, Free Bert

Young actors and filmmakers in Atlanta have a massive wave of opportunities hitting the city this month through several major casting calls and summer production camps.

ATLANTA - Young actors and filmmakers in Atlanta have a massive wave of opportunities hitting the city this month through several major casting calls and summer production camps. Local entertainment pipelines are actively seeking children, teenagers and adults for on-camera roles and behind-the-scenes training.

BACKGROUND/ EXTRAS

Project: Little Shasha - Independent Sitcom 

Casting: Principal and Background actors, ages 10-15, any gender, any ethnicity 

Filming: Aug 1 -5 in Atlanta 

Email:

Project: Free Bert (I WILL GET TO YOU BY MORNING!) 

Casting: Doctors, Nurses, orderlies, patients, and hospital visitors, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+ 

Filming: 7/15 in Atlanta (must be available full day) PADI 

Submission info: name, phone, email, height, weight, current city and state, confirm date availability, any medical care experience you have, 2 recent color photos 

Email: FreeBertS2Casting@gmail.com 

Subject: HOSPITAL (ROLE SUBMITTING FOR)

NEWS/EVENTS/NETWORKING

Event: On the Set - Celebrity Film Camp Auditions 

When: July 11, 10 AM-1 PM Where: Wolf Creek Library 3100 Enon Rd. Atlanta, GA 30331 

What: Summer camp for kids ages 12-18 

Learn: Cinematography, acting, directing, producing + more 

Camp Dates: July 20th - July 31st 

Scholarships Available 

Learn more at onthesetcamp.com

Event: Getting Kids Film, TV, and Theater Ready 

When: Saturday, July 18th, 11AM - 1PM Where: Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell, GA 30075 

What: Industry panel to learn more about kids in entertainment, complimentary headshots 

Panelists: Dwayne Boyd + Jackie Maraya Griffin 

Parents must accompany children 

RSVP by July 16th via QR code or email Fulton.Films@fultoncountyga.gov

Event: Five Point Film Summer Camp 

When: July 20-31 

Where: North Atlanta 

What: Hands on camp introducing teens to the art of filmmaking, ages 13-17 

Register at 5pointsfilminstitute.com

Casting CallGood Day Atlanta