Casting Call for June 12, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras:

1. A TV movie is casting "teens" for background actors. Applicants can be any gender and ethnicity but need to be 18 years old or older, have no facial hair, and be no taller than 5 feet 8 inches tall. The movie is also looking for diners, employees, parents, and school faculty. The movie will film from June 14 to July 1 in Atlanta and Hiram. To apply, email destinationcastingextras@gmail.com with the subject line "General BA Submission."

2. Starz's "P-Valley" is in need of real beauticians and nail techs, as well actors to play a cashier/receptionist, shampoo girl, and salon customers. The production is looking for adult African American women and will film June 14 in Atlanta. Apply at https://hyltoncasting.com/pvs3castingbgsalon/

3. The horror film "Weapons" is looking to cast a "man mowing his lawn" for a shoot on June 20 in Tucker. There will be a fitting on June 18 in East Atlanta. To apply, send three pictures (full body, dated selfie, and headshot), your age, height, weight, and all contact info Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject "MOW ME."

4. A new Amazon pilot with the code name "Band" is casting a female color guard type. Color guard experience is preferred and should be between 18-25. The pilot is filming June 18 and 24 in Douglasville. Apply at https://castingtaylormade.com/ or email extrascastingtm@gmail.com.

News/Events

1. The Atlanta Film Society is hosting Eat, Drink, and Be Indie on Manuel’s Tavern from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on June 18. The free event will also include a "Moonshine" post-production panel.

2. The Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Entertainment and Set South are hosting a WIFTA Film Talk panel on June 14 at the Atlanta City Hall Atrium from 6 to 9 p.m. Panelists include Tyler Perry Studio's President of Original Programming Angi Bones, Atlanta's Director of Film and Entertainment Cardelia Hunter, producer Susan Moss, and actress, writer, and director Karen Ceesay. You can register for the event beforehand at FreshTix.