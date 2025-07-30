Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
3
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Putnam County, Pike County, Greene County, Upson County, Lamar County, Troup County, Morgan County, Butts County, Jasper County, Meriwether County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Paulding County, Barrow County, Chattooga County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Gordon County, Walker County, Dade County, Cherokee County, Oconee County, Coweta County, North Fulton County, Catoosa County, Murray County, Gwinnett County, Jackson County, Cobb County, Newton County, Haralson County, Madison County, Oglethorpe County, DeKalb County, Henry County, Heard County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Whitfield County, Bartow County, Polk County, Fayette County, Floyd County, South Fulton County, Douglas County

Casting Call for July 30, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

By Tess Hammock/Good Day contributor
Published  July 30, 2025 10:03am EDT
Casting Call
FOX 5 Atlanta
Casting Call for July 30, 2025

Casting Call for July 30, 2025

The announcement of ''E! News'' being canceled sent shockwaves in the entertainment world, but why are shows like these being axed. Entertainment insider Tess Hammock has those answers through an event being held next week.

ATLANTA - Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras Casting Call

1. Project: Unnamed Docuseries - Love Story Gone Wrong

  • Casting: Women who lived through a love story gone wrong. Did your partner keep secrets? Lead a double life? Betray you? Ages 21+, any ethnicity
  • Filming: TBD in Atlanta
  • Submission info: Contact info, pictures, and backstory to realitybg@cabcastings.com

2. Project: Unnamed

  • Casting: Photo double, Pacific Islander/Hawaiian, age 50+, Height: 5’5 - 5’7, weight: approx 155 lbs
  • Filming: Multiple dates in August in Atlanta
  • Apply at https://tinyurl.com/taladbl

3. Project: "Diarra from Detroit"

  • Casting: Yacht Club patrons and workers, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
  • Filming: Aug. 4 in Atlanta
  • Apply at hyltoncasting.com/bg8425/

Jobs

Position: FX Makeup Artist - Fright Fest (Six Flags over Georgia)

Duties:

  • Ensure that characters are made up quickly while providing a quality product
  • Daily use and maintenance of Airbrush
  • Apply foam latex prosthetics, and FX, theatrical, fantasy, character make-up
  • Perform individually or in a group setting
  • Troubleshoot and address issues such as Make- Application, Touchups,
  • Removals to ensure show quality and Approved Designed looks
  • Clean worn masks and put them in their proper place at the end of the night

Qualifications:

  • Must have 2-3 years FX make-up artist experience
  • Work efficiently in a very fast-paced environment
  • Must be able to work operating days (Fridays-Sundays) starting Sept. 13, to Nov. 3 and Oct. 31

Apply at https://jobs.sixflags.com/

News/Networking/Events

MasterClass - Perfecting the Art of Pitching and Selling your Project with Ty Johnston-Chavis (Producer, BET, Lifetime, FOX, Harpo Films, MGM, Nickelodeon, and more…)

  • What: Learn how to sell your independent projects!
  • When: Saturday, Aug. 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Where: Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Ave SW, Atlanta, Georgia
  • Presented by: BWFN (Black Women Film Network) and Fulton Films
  • Register for $15 by going to bit.ly/BWFNMasterclassPitch

Instagram LIVE! with TV host Shay Hollis and casting director Marki Costello

  • Topic: New TV landscape! (Answering why "E! News" and other shows are canceled)
  • When: Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Hosts in LA Instagram page
Casting CallGood Day Atlanta