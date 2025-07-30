Casting Call for July 30, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.
Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.
Background/Extras Casting Call
1. Project: Unnamed Docuseries - Love Story Gone Wrong
- Casting: Women who lived through a love story gone wrong. Did your partner keep secrets? Lead a double life? Betray you? Ages 21+, any ethnicity
- Filming: TBD in Atlanta
- Submission info: Contact info, pictures, and backstory to realitybg@cabcastings.com
2. Project: Unnamed
- Casting: Photo double, Pacific Islander/Hawaiian, age 50+, Height: 5’5 - 5’7, weight: approx 155 lbs
- Filming: Multiple dates in August in Atlanta
- Apply at https://tinyurl.com/taladbl
3. Project: "Diarra from Detroit"
- Casting: Yacht Club patrons and workers, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
- Filming: Aug. 4 in Atlanta
- Apply at hyltoncasting.com/bg8425/
Jobs
Position: FX Makeup Artist - Fright Fest (Six Flags over Georgia)
Duties:
- Ensure that characters are made up quickly while providing a quality product
- Daily use and maintenance of Airbrush
- Apply foam latex prosthetics, and FX, theatrical, fantasy, character make-up
- Perform individually or in a group setting
- Troubleshoot and address issues such as Make- Application, Touchups,
- Removals to ensure show quality and Approved Designed looks
- Clean worn masks and put them in their proper place at the end of the night
Qualifications:
- Must have 2-3 years FX make-up artist experience
- Work efficiently in a very fast-paced environment
- Must be able to work operating days (Fridays-Sundays) starting Sept. 13, to Nov. 3 and Oct. 31
Apply at https://jobs.sixflags.com/
News/Networking/Events
MasterClass - Perfecting the Art of Pitching and Selling your Project with Ty Johnston-Chavis (Producer, BET, Lifetime, FOX, Harpo Films, MGM, Nickelodeon, and more…)
- What: Learn how to sell your independent projects!
- When: Saturday, Aug. 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Ave SW, Atlanta, Georgia
- Presented by: BWFN (Black Women Film Network) and Fulton Films
- Register for $15 by going to bit.ly/BWFNMasterclassPitch
Instagram LIVE! with TV host Shay Hollis and casting director Marki Costello
- Topic: New TV landscape! (Answering why "E! News" and other shows are canceled)
- When: Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hosts in LA Instagram page