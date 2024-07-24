Casting Call for July 24, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras:

1. Mercedes-Benz is casting a new promotion and needs family types, vehicle tech types, business owner types and assistant types. The filming will take place on the week of Aug. 12 in Atlanta. To apply, visit apply.castingalltalent.com

2. "P-Valley" is casting business investor types for a scene in the show's new season. Producers are looking for clean-cut, well-groomed Caucasian males between their 20s through 40s. Applicants should have "Southern Charm." The scene will film on Aug. 1 in Atlanta. Apply at https://hyltoncasting.com/pvs3bg812

Jobs

1. UGA's Dept. of Human Development and Disability is hiring a student film production assistant. The role will include assisting with setting up lighting and backgrounds for film shoots, operating editing, sound, and special effects software, utilizing photography skills to capture high-quality footage, and lifting film equipment to bring to shoots. Applicants should be a current student at the University of Georgia who have demonstrated experience in working with editing, sound, and special effects software and knowledge of photography skills. Apply at https://www.zippia.com/

Events

1. Atlanta Film and TV is hosting a Coffee Chat and Networking Mixert at Chow A La Carte/Uptown Test Kitchen on Piedmont Road on Aug. 31 from noon to 4 p.m. Panelists include Denis Santos (Actress, Producer, and Founder of Latinas in Media Atlanta) and Mandisa Johnson. Go to https://www.atlantafilmandtv.com/ to learn more and buy tickets.

2. The Thrilith Institute is teaming up with Dad's Garage for a free adult improv workshop. The workshop will be Aug. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Trilith Institute Production Center in Fayetette. Participants will learn the basics of improv, gain a creative outlet, develop your comedic voice, and make friends. Get tickets at https://trilithinstitute.org/event/improv-workshop-with-dads-garage/