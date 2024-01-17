Casting Call for Jan. 17, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Acting/Extras:

1. A "Saturday Night Live" movie is filming in Fayetteville from March through April.

Extras should apply at extras@RoseLockeCasting.com and include three photos (head, head from the side and full body), age, height, weight and contact info.

2. "Cobra Kai's" sixth season will film in Atlanta on Jan. 25 and is casting boxers and trainers for paid extra work.

To apply, email cobrakaiextras6@gmail.com with the subject line "Boxer/Trainer 1/25."

Crew:

The Atlanta Film Society is looking for a marketing manager.

The manager will be responsible for the development, implementation, and execution of all marketing strategies surrounding the Atlanta Film Festival, oversee the copywriting, design, and distribution of e-newsletters and manage the marketing team to oversee social media presence.

Apply at https://www.atlantafilmsociety.org/career-opportunities.

News:

Oprah Winfrey’s "The Color Purple" is in theaters now! Several scenes in the movie were filmed in Savannah, on Jekyll Island, and in Atlanta.