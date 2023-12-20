Expand / Collapse search

Casting Call for Dec. 20, 2023: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Casting Call
FOX 5 Atlanta

Casting Call for Dec. 20, 2023

'Stranger Things' is looking for adults with tactical experience and Netflix has an opportunity for extras to get into period getup. Entertainment insider Tess Hammock shares with Alyse Eady the productions that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent around the area.

ATLANTA - Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the new year, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

ACTING/EXTRAS: 

1. "Stranger Things" is looking for various adult roles and is filming on Jan. 16 through Jan. 19. A plus is if you have tactical experience. 

Apply here: https://castingtaylormade.com

 2. Netflix’s "The Piano Lesson" is filming in Macon in 2024 

The production may involve overnight shoots and is a period piece 

Create an extras profile on http://castbmc.app/talent 

3. "Hamilton" has an open casting call for actors, singers, and rappers For Broadway and national tours - including a stop in Atlanta 

Submit your application here: https://hamiltonmusical.com/auditions/ 

CREW: 

Director of Film - Film Fayetteville (full-time position) 

Duties (among others): 

  • Develop and maintain industry and community relationships
  • Serve as liaison between production companies and local municipalities, state agencies, and businesses
  • Assist production companies in locating resources, suppliers, workforce, etc. in Fayette County
  • Expansion of industry presence

For more information on the job, see here: https://www.fayettega.org/film-fayette

Email resume to rmatta@fayettega.org 

NEWS

SCAD Casting Office in Midtown! It's the second office in the state that connects students to filmmakers. The first casting office opened in Savannah in 2009.