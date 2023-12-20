Casting Call for Dec. 20, 2023: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the new year, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

ACTING/EXTRAS:

1. "Stranger Things" is looking for various adult roles and is filming on Jan. 16 through Jan. 19. A plus is if you have tactical experience.

Apply here: https://castingtaylormade.com

2. Netflix’s "The Piano Lesson" is filming in Macon in 2024

The production may involve overnight shoots and is a period piece

Create an extras profile on http://castbmc.app/talent

3. "Hamilton" has an open casting call for actors, singers, and rappers For Broadway and national tours - including a stop in Atlanta

Submit your application here: https://hamiltonmusical.com/auditions/

CREW:

Director of Film - Film Fayetteville (full-time position)

Duties (among others):

Develop and maintain industry and community relationships

Serve as liaison between production companies and local municipalities, state agencies, and businesses

Assist production companies in locating resources, suppliers, workforce, etc. in Fayette County

Expansion of industry presence

For more information on the job, see here: https://www.fayettega.org/film-fayette

Email resume to rmatta@fayettega.org

NEWS

SCAD Casting Office in Midtown! It's the second office in the state that connects students to filmmakers. The first casting office opened in Savannah in 2009.