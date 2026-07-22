Casting Call: Film camp, commercials and Christmas film feature

Emerging talent in the Atlanta entertainment industry can take advantage of several high-profile opportunities this month. This month brings exciting chances to work with industry pros in paid commercial gigs, background film roles, a women's stand-up workshop, and a hands-on high school film camp with a red-carpet premiere.

🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS

1. Project: Unnamed Commercial

Casting: Any gender, any ethnicity, age 18-65

Filming: July 27 in Marietta

Submission info: Name, height, phone number, availability for shoot dates, city/state you live in, any tattoos, professional headshot (if you have one), close up photo AND full body shot.

Email: HMCastingSubmissions@gmail.com

Subject: July EXTRAS

2. Project: Financial Commercials

Casting: Actors to portray clients and job interviewees, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming: July 28 or 29

Rate: PAID

Apply here: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallFC

3. Project: Christmas Feature Film

Casting: Featured background, shopping assistants, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming: July 27, 29, 30 in Atlanta

Rate: PAID

Submission info: CURRENT photos, age, height, weight, sizes, Tattoos? Yes/No — if yes, please state locations, Location (city, state), contact number.

Email: SetLifeCasting@gmail.com

Subject: ASSISTANT

💼JOBS

NONE

NEWS / EVENTS / NETWORKING

Event: Stand-Up Comedy Classes

What: Women only month-long class to learn introduction to stand-up comedy. Learn from professional comic, Lace Larrabee in a small class setting.

When: Aug. 25-Sept. 22

Learn more and sign up at https://www.laughlabcomedy.com/

Event: 5 Points Summer Film Camp

When: 7/27-7/31

Ages: 13-17

What: Intensive film camp for students to learn the film making process, learn from professionals, and create their own project.

Includes food, lessons, and a premiere.

Learn more and sign up at https://www.5pointsfilminstitute.com/