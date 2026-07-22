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Casting Call: Film camp, commercials and Christmas film feature

By Tess Hammock - FOX 5 Contributor
FOX 5 Atlanta
Casting Call
Published July 22, 2026 10:46 AM EDT
Published July 22, 2026 10:46 AM EDT
Casting Call: Film camp, commercials and Christmas film feature
Casting Call: Film camp, commercials and Christmas film feature

Casting Call: Film camp, commercials and Christmas film feature

Aspiring actors, comedians, and young filmmakers in the Atlanta area have several upcoming opportunities to gain experience and work with industry professionals this month.

ATLANTA - Emerging talent in the Atlanta entertainment industry can take advantage of several high-profile opportunities this month. This month brings exciting chances to work with industry pros in paid commercial gigs, background film roles, a women's stand-up workshop, and a hands-on high school film camp with a red-carpet premiere.

🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS

1. Project: Unnamed Commercial

Casting: Any gender, any ethnicity, age 18-65

Filming: July 27 in Marietta

Submission info: Name, height, phone number, availability for shoot dates, city/state you live in, any tattoos, professional headshot (if you have one), close up photo AND full body shot.  

Email: HMCastingSubmissions@gmail.com

Subject: July EXTRAS

2. Project: Financial Commercials

Casting: Actors to portray clients and job interviewees, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming: July 28 or 29

Rate: PAID

Apply here: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallFC

3. Project: Christmas Feature Film

Casting: Featured background, shopping assistants, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming: July 27, 29, 30 in Atlanta

Rate: PAID

Submission info: CURRENT photos, age, height, weight, sizes, Tattoos? Yes/No — if yes, please state locations, Location (city, state), contact number.

Email: SetLifeCasting@gmail.com

Subject: ASSISTANT

💼JOBS

NONE

NEWS / EVENTS / NETWORKING

Event: Stand-Up Comedy Classes

What: Women only month-long class to learn introduction to stand-up comedy. Learn from professional comic, Lace Larrabee in a small class setting.

When: Aug. 25-Sept. 22

Learn more and sign up at https://www.laughlabcomedy.com/

Event: 5 Points Summer Film Camp

When: 7/27-7/31

Ages: 13-17

What: Intensive film camp for students to learn the film making process, learn from professionals, and create their own project.

Includes food, lessons, and a premiere.

Learn more and sign up at https://www.5pointsfilminstitute.com/ 

The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5 Contributor Tess Hammock. 

Casting CallGood Day Atlanta