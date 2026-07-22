Casting Call: Film camp, commercials and Christmas film feature
ATLANTA - Emerging talent in the Atlanta entertainment industry can take advantage of several high-profile opportunities this month. This month brings exciting chances to work with industry pros in paid commercial gigs, background film roles, a women's stand-up workshop, and a hands-on high school film camp with a red-carpet premiere.
🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS
1. Project: Unnamed Commercial
Casting: Any gender, any ethnicity, age 18-65
Filming: July 27 in Marietta
Submission info: Name, height, phone number, availability for shoot dates, city/state you live in, any tattoos, professional headshot (if you have one), close up photo AND full body shot.
Email: HMCastingSubmissions@gmail.com
Subject: July EXTRAS
2. Project: Financial Commercials
Casting: Actors to portray clients and job interviewees, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
Filming: July 28 or 29
Rate: PAID
Apply here: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallFC
3. Project: Christmas Feature Film
Casting: Featured background, shopping assistants, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
Filming: July 27, 29, 30 in Atlanta
Rate: PAID
Submission info: CURRENT photos, age, height, weight, sizes, Tattoos? Yes/No — if yes, please state locations, Location (city, state), contact number.
Email: SetLifeCasting@gmail.com
Subject: ASSISTANT
💼JOBS
NONE
NEWS / EVENTS / NETWORKING
Event: Stand-Up Comedy Classes
What: Women only month-long class to learn introduction to stand-up comedy. Learn from professional comic, Lace Larrabee in a small class setting.
When: Aug. 25-Sept. 22
Learn more and sign up at https://www.laughlabcomedy.com/
Event: 5 Points Summer Film Camp
When: 7/27-7/31
Ages: 13-17
What: Intensive film camp for students to learn the film making process, learn from professionals, and create their own project.
Includes food, lessons, and a premiere.
Learn more and sign up at https://www.5pointsfilminstitute.com/
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5 Contributor Tess Hammock.