Casting Call for Feb. 7, 2024: Extras and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the upcoming weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop on everything that's going on.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Acting/Extras:

1. The new movie "Fight Night" is filming next week, but wardrobe fittings start this week. The film, which stars Kevin Hart and Samuel L. Jackson, is a period piece set in the 70s, so extras must have natural hair without extensions or long nails.

The production is looking for boxing fans, airport crew, and news crew of all races for paid work.

To apply, email FightNightExtras@cabcastings.com with the subject line: "BOXING FANS 2/16," "AIRPORT CREW 2/16," or "NEWS CREW 2/16" with your name, height, weight, measurements, date of birthday, fitting availability, and two recent pictures.

2. "Conrad" is filming on Feb. 15 and 16 and is looking for a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s with tactical military experience.

Email pilot@centralcasting.com with the subject line "TACTICAL." Be sure to include your name, number, recent photos, current measurements, availability, and tactical experience.

3. "Mother and Son’ is searching for a real mother and son team in which the son is between 7 and 10 years old. The production is filming on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Email: extrascastingatl2024@gmail.com with the subject line "MOM AND SON" and include a recent photo of mom and son together, one photo apart, the boy's age, clothing sizes, and contact information.

Crew

1. Reel Supplies, a company that supplies materials to build set for TV shows and films is looking for an Inside Sales Rep. The position involves serving as customer contact and consultant, scheduling deliveries/pick-ups, finalizing sales, and more.

Applicants must have customer service skills, experience in sales, and be detail oriented. Apply here: https://www.reelsupplies.com/careers

News

Atlanta Film Fest is hosting its Creative Conference from April 30 to May 3.

The conference will feature panels and networking and tickets will go on sale soon.

Find out more information here.