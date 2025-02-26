Casting Call for Feb. 26, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras Casting Call

1. Project: For My Man S9

Casting: Numerous actors for very featured non-speaking roles of actual people for true crime reenactments. Strong acting ability a must! Any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Shoot Dates: Feb. 27 to March 2 in Atlanta and Hiram

Submission: Current photo/headshot, resume, phone number to dcseriescasting@gmail.com with subject "General FOR MY MAN Submission"

2. Project: 1% Club Game Show (hosted by Joel McHale)

Casting: Puzzle, riddle, and brain teaser players of all skill levels, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+. You can win up to $100,000!

Shoot Dates: Early Spring in Atlanta

Apply at: www.tinyurl.com/1percentcasting and mention "Konner Cooke" in your application!

3. Project: New Pilot for Tyler Perry Production

Casting: Nurses, doctors, patients and visitors, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming: March 3

Submission info: Name, number, height, age and date of birth, sizes (shirt, pants, jacket, shoe etc.), details about any visibile tattoos, cIty and state of residence, car (year, make and model), U.S. citizen status, and two recent pictures (1 headshot and 1 full body)

Apply at ExtrasforDS@gmail.com with the subjects "NURSE 3/3," "DOCTOR 3/3," or "PATIENTS/VISITORS 3/3"

4. Project: Unnamed feature film

Casting: Teachers, principals and school personnel, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming: Multiple dates between March 26 and May 14 in Atlanta and surrounding suburbs

Submission info: Full Name, age, height and weight, current location (city and state), recent photos (headshot, full body and a dated selfie – no filters!), clothing sizes (shirt, pants, shoes, etc.), contact information (phone and email)

Apply at submissions@catrettcasting.com with the subject "SCHOOL STAFF"

Jobs

Talent Agent Assistant at Alexander White Agency (Remote/Atlanta)

Responsibilities:

Provide administrative support to talent agents, including managing schedules, arranging meetings, and handling client communications

Coordinate travel arrangements, auditions, and events for clients

Assist with contract management and paperwork preparation

Monitor industry trends and relevant opportunities for talent

Maintain and update client databases and talent portfolios

Requirements:

Experience in an administrative or assistant role (entertainment industry experience is a plus)

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

A passion for the entertainment industry and talent representation

Send resume, a brief cover letter, and any relevant work samples to info@alexanderwhiteagency.com with the subject "Talent Agent Assistant – [Your Name]"

News/Events/Networking Opportunities

Intro to Costumes for Film and Television Workshop Atlanta Film Society will take place on Saturday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Plaza Theater.

Discussion and Activities Include: Key Players of the Costume Department, The Visual Art of Costume Design, Research, The Art of Costuming, Set Costumer Quick Activity

Register and learn more at https://www.atlantafilmsociety.org/calendar/2025