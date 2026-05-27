Casting Call: The Comeback King, teen drama series, Netflix project

Looking to break into the entertainment industry or land your next gig? Check out the latest casting calls, internships and networking opportunities happening across Georgia.

BACKGROUND/EXTRAS

Project: The Comeback KingCasting: Female pop concert fans, ages 18-30s, any ethnicity, high-energyFilming: June 12 in SavannahPAIDSubmit here: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallPop Project: Teen Drama SeriesCasting: any gender, Hawaiian descent, ages 16-25 (must look 15-18), no acting experience requiredFilming: July - mid SeptemberSubmit at: https://tinyurl.com/HawaiiTeenDrama For additional questions email: HawaiiTeens@ahartcasting.com Project: Talbot Pines (Netflix)Casting: young campers, ages 18-29 who appear young, any gender, any ethnicityFilming: Now - SeptemberPAIDSubmit at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallCamp Project: Sports CommercialCasting: sports fan/audience members, any gender, any ethnicity, any ageFilming: June 1 in AtlantaPAIDSubmission info: full name, contact info, 2 recent pictures, wardrobe sizes, IG handleEmail: theskcasting@gmail.com Subject: Sports Commercial 6/1

JOBS

Position: Social Media and Content Creator Internship

Company: Georgia Entertainment News

Duties:

● Develop and implement a content strategy to align with brand and target audience

● Curate compelling and diverse visual and written content, including images, videos, quotes, and stories

● Create and curate engaging content, fostering community engagement, and increasing our online presence across Instagram and TikTok

● More…

Qualifications:

● Currently pursuing or recently completed a degree in marketing, communications, media studies, or a related field

● Proficiency in Instagram, including a deep understanding of the platform's features, best practices, and community guidelines

● More…

Apply at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallinternship

NEWS/EVENTS/NETWORKING

Event: Georgia Production Partnership Speed Networking Mixer

When: June 7 from 3:30 - 6 p.m.

Where: Wild Heaven Beer (2935 N Druid Hills Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329)

What: Industry partners, members, professionals, creatives, and emerging talent together for conversations, collaboration opportunities, and community building

FREE PARKING

First 20 guests will receive a complimentary drink