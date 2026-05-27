Atlanta airport hosting Anti-Human Trafficking Summit on June 8

The Brief Hartsfield-Jackson will host an Anti-Human Trafficking Summit ahead of the FIFA World Cup. The event will bring together survivors, law enforcement, advocates and community leaders. Airport officials are urging travelers and the public to report suspicious activity by calling 911.



As Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport prepares for the global spotlight of the FIFA World Cup, airport leaders and community partners are coming together to raise awareness about human trafficking and strengthen prevention efforts.

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What we know:

The ATL Anti-Human Trafficking Summit is scheduled for Monday, June 8, and will bring together advocates, survivors, educators, law enforcement officials and community stakeholders to focus on awareness, prevention and action.

Airport officials said the summit is designed to spark conversations about combating human trafficking while equipping attendees with tools to recognize warning signs and protect vulnerable populations. The summit will take place at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park.

Focus on prevention ahead of World Cup

As one of the busiest airports in the world, ATL officials said the airport has a unique responsibility to help combat human trafficking through education, collaboration and vigilance — especially as Atlanta prepares to welcome international visitors for the World Cup.

Guests attending the summit are encouraged to wear shades of blue in honor of Human Trafficking Awareness and in solidarity with efforts to end exploitation and protect vulnerable communities.

For more information about the summit, click here.