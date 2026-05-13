World Cup 2026: The hidden danger Atlanta airport is targeting

The Brief Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is enhancing human trafficking prevention training for tens of thousands of employees ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Roughly 500,000 visitors are expected for the World Cup in Atlanta, which advocates warn could increase the demand for sex trafficking. Training sessions teach frontline staff to identify red flags like controlling behavior or travelers who are not allowed to hold their own passports or identification.



Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is ramping up human trafficking prevention efforts as the city prepares to host hundreds of thousands of global visitors for the World Cup this summer.

What we know:

Airport leaders and advocates say the world's busiest airport serves as a critical front line in the defense against human trafficking. Atlanta expects to welcome roughly 500,000 visitors for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to officials. Because of the massive influx of travelers, Rescuing Hope founder Susan Norris said there is a likely increase in demand for people paying for sex.

The airport already requires training for tens of thousands of employees, but it is now expanding that program through a partnership with Rescuing Hope. The enhanced training focuses on real-world scenarios, such as spotting travelers who do not control their own identification or those showing signs of being coached or controlled by a companion.

What you can do:

Advocates urge both employees and passengers to "see something, say something" if a situation does not feel right. Norris suggested that travelers should trust their gut feelings and report suspicious behavior to law enforcement rather than investigating it themselves. Another enhanced training session for airport staff is scheduled to take place Thursday at the airport.

What they're saying:

"ATL is a first touchpoint for the world, and as a first touchpoint for the world, we want to ensure passenger safety and safety for all," said airport human trafficking liaison Joy Brown.