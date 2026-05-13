3-year-old flown to Atlanta hospital after being pinned by car

The Brief A 3-year-old child was flown to an Atlanta hospital Wednesday after being pinned between two vehicles at a home in Monroe County. Deputies said the child was trapped when a car with a manual transmission jerked forward while being started. The child is receiving treatment at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta following a life flight from the scene on Shady Road.



A 3-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after getting trapped between two cars at a Monroe County home.

What we know:

Monroe County deputies responded to a home on Shady Road around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators believe the child’s father was working on a car when the mother went to start the vehicle, which had a manual transmission.

The car reportedly jerked forward, pinning the child between the two vehicles. Deputies removed the child from the wreckage upon arrival. A life flight crew then transported the child to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for treatment.

What we don't know:

The current medical condition of the 3-year-old has not been released by hospital officials or the sheriff's office. It is also unclear if any charges will be filed in connection with the incident, as the investigation remains active.