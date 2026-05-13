Newnan volunteers pack 100 care packages for overseas troops

The Brief Volunteers in Newnan gathered Wednesday to pack more than 100 care packages for military members serving overseas through Operation Epic Care Deployment. Marine Corps veteran Christian Spinks led the effort at the Veterans Club, collecting snacks, clothing, and crossword puzzles to boost troop morale. Local businesses and veterans' groups in Coweta County provided massive support for the drive, which began with a call for donations one month ago.



Volunteers and veterans in Newnan spent Wednesday packing over 100 care packages for troops serving overseas following a month-long donation drive.

Newnan veterans support troops

What we know:

Marine Corps veteran Christian Spinks organized the "Operation Epic Care Deployment" to provide snacks, personal care items, and clothing like socks and T-shirts to deployed service members. Spinks, who was motivated by his own experience receiving packages while in the Marines, said the community response far exceeded his initial goal of 10 to 15 boxes. The items were packed at the Veterans Club in Newnan with help from VFW Post 2667 and American Legion Post 57.

Local business community involvement

Why you should care:

The effort highlights the significant involvement of the Coweta County business community and local individuals in supporting military morale. Spinks noted that receiving items like crossword puzzles helped him during his own deployment, and the current collection includes these to help troops "step away" and maintain a good mood during difficult times. The collected goods are being sent to a Kansas City nonprofit that specializes in the final assembly and shipment of care packages to overseas locations.

Future donation opportunities

What we don't know:

While this specific drive has concluded with the packing of 100 boxes, organizers have not yet announced the dates for a future collection or if they will expand the list of accepted items. It is also unclear exactly when the Kansas City nonprofit will complete the final delivery to the troops.