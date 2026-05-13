Newnan volunteers pack 100 care packages for overseas troops
NEWNAN, Ga. - Volunteers and veterans in Newnan spent Wednesday packing over 100 care packages for troops serving overseas following a month-long donation drive.
Newnan veterans support troops
What we know:
Marine Corps veteran Christian Spinks organized the "Operation Epic Care Deployment" to provide snacks, personal care items, and clothing like socks and T-shirts to deployed service members. Spinks, who was motivated by his own experience receiving packages while in the Marines, said the community response far exceeded his initial goal of 10 to 15 boxes. The items were packed at the Veterans Club in Newnan with help from VFW Post 2667 and American Legion Post 57.
Local business community involvement
Why you should care:
The effort highlights the significant involvement of the Coweta County business community and local individuals in supporting military morale. Spinks noted that receiving items like crossword puzzles helped him during his own deployment, and the current collection includes these to help troops "step away" and maintain a good mood during difficult times. The collected goods are being sent to a Kansas City nonprofit that specializes in the final assembly and shipment of care packages to overseas locations.
Future donation opportunities
What we don't know:
While this specific drive has concluded with the packing of 100 boxes, organizers have not yet announced the dates for a future collection or if they will expand the list of accepted items. It is also unclear exactly when the Kansas City nonprofit will complete the final delivery to the troops.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 5 reporter Doug Evans, who interviewed Marine veteran Christian Spinks and observed the packing efforts at the Veterans Club in Newnan.