Casting Call for Aug. 6, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta
Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.
Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.
Background/Extras Casting Call
1. Project: ‘Baby’ for streaming service
- Casting: Upscale restaurant customers/staff, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+ (must have formal wear)
- Filming: Aug. 11 in Duluth area
- Submission info: Name, current photos (photos should depict your current look), age/height/weight, sizes, location (city, state), contact number to SetLifeindie@gmail.com with the subject "UPSCALE"
2. Project: Health Video
- Casting: Real parents and children as well as single parents and kid, kid: ages 9-11, adults: 25-40s, any gender, any ethnicity
- Filming: Aug. 9
- Submission info: Clear picture of the two of you together (no selfies) or recent picture for single applicants, ages, height, weight, clothing sizes, phone number and parent's information to ECAVideosATL@gmail.com with the subject "Parent and Kid," "Adult," or "Kids"
Jobs
Operations Team Member at Trilith LIVE!
Duties:
- Keeps the mission, vision, and values of Trilith LIVE at the forefront of decision-making and action
- Builds strategic and collaborative relationships and interacts with others
- Provides excellent customer service
- Planning and implementation of all facility operations
- Management and upkeep of building systems
- Supervises Operations Team Members and part-time support staff
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree is preferred
- Three years of experience in operations, facilities, or venue management
- Experience supervising team members in a fast-paced, hands-on work environment
Learn more at https://www.trilithstudios.com/
News/Networking/Events
Booked and Connected: How to Navigate TV and Film
- When: Aug 16 3:20-3:30PM
- Where: Hilton Atlanta Airport Conference Center
- Producers, casting directors, actors, publicists, and talent agents share real world experience. Open casting call: submit headshots and resumes for casting opportunities with agents
- Register at RMFalliance.com
Crushing Commercial Workshop
- When: Aug 16 10AM
- Where: Virtual
- Learn how to crush your commercial audition and get real-time feedback for booking commercial jobs
- Register at climbingthecallsheet.com