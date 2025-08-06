Casting Call for Aug. 6, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras Casting Call

1. Project: ‘Baby’ for streaming service

Casting: Upscale restaurant customers/staff, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+ (must have formal wear)

Filming: Aug. 11 in Duluth area

Submission info: Name, current photos (photos should depict your current look), age/height/weight, sizes, location (city, state), contact number to SetLifeindie@gmail.com with the subject "UPSCALE"

2. Project: Health Video

Casting: Real parents and children as well as single parents and kid, kid: ages 9-11, adults: 25-40s, any gender, any ethnicity

Filming: Aug. 9

Submission info: Clear picture of the two of you together (no selfies) or recent picture for single applicants, ages, height, weight, clothing sizes, phone number and parent's information to ECAVideosATL@gmail.com with the subject "Parent and Kid," "Adult," or "Kids"

Jobs

Operations Team Member at Trilith LIVE!

Duties:

Keeps the mission, vision, and values of Trilith LIVE at the forefront of decision-making and action

Builds strategic and collaborative relationships and interacts with others

Provides excellent customer service

Planning and implementation of all facility operations

Management and upkeep of building systems

Supervises Operations Team Members and part-time support staff

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree is preferred

Three years of experience in operations, facilities, or venue management

Experience supervising team members in a fast-paced, hands-on work environment

Learn more at https://www.trilithstudios.com/

News/Networking/Events

Booked and Connected: How to Navigate TV and Film

When: Aug 16 3:20-3:30PM

Where: Hilton Atlanta Airport Conference Center

Producers, casting directors, actors, publicists, and talent agents share real world experience. Open casting call: submit headshots and resumes for casting opportunities with agents

Register at RMFalliance.com

Crushing Commercial Workshop