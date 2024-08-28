Casting Call for Aug. 28, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras

1. The Game Show Network has a new game that combines Bingo and trivia and is looking for players in Atlanta. Contestants can be any ethnicity or gender but need to be 18 years old or older. The show is filming at the end of October in Atlanta and contestants can win up to $10,000. Email KonnerCookeCasting@gmail.com to apply.

2. "Stranger Things" is filming a throwback scene and is looking for vintage vehicles and drivers. The show is looking for cars from the 1970s and 1980s for a shoot filming on Oct. 4 in Atlanta and surrounding cities. Apply at https://castingtaylormade.com/

3. An unnamed project is casting athletic males to portray football coaches and trainer. Applicants should be between 30 and 60 years old and be available in Atlanta on Aug. 29 and 30. To apply, send your submission with your full name, a clear selfie and full body photo, your cell number, full sizes (height, weight, shirt, pants, and shoes), and address to goose@ahartcasting.com with the subject line "Coaching Staff."

Jobs

Fresh Films DT is hiring a program supervisor. Duties include:

Managing program implementation at current or new program sites

Ensuring program effectiveness, fidelity, and quality across sites

Supervising & observing program quality through regular site visits, biweekly meetings with instructors and site staff, and frequent in-person conversations with students

Interviewing and hiring local filmmaking instructors in collaboration with the director of programs

And more

Applicants should have a minimum of two to three years of professional experience, preferably in a full-time production or program coordination role, experience in education or youth programming, and experience or past work in the film or entertainment industry. Apply here. Learn more at https://freshfilms.org/

News/Networking

1. How to Level Up your Background Acting virtual event Hosted by: Casting TaylorMade, Destination Casting, and Source and Cast. The event will be on Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. and is free to attend. Register on Source and Cast's Instagram page. The link is in the bio!

2. Coffee, Chat, and Brunch Presented by: Atlanta TV and Film. Panelists include industry experts like Javier Vazquez Jr. and Denise Santos. The event is Aug. 31 from noon to 4 p.m. at Chow a la Cart on Piedmont Road in Atlanta. Get tickets and learn more at ExploreTheSpark.com