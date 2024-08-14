Casting Call for Aug. 14, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras:

1. The project "Background Artists" is casting extras who have never been on a set before. Applicants should be 18 years old or older and can be any ethnicity. The project is filming for eight days in September with specific dates to be determined. To apply, send in three recent pictures, your age, height, weight, and contact info to extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject "NEWBIE."

2. An unnamed series is casting for two roles:

A woman between the ages of 25 and 35, any ethnicity for a shoot on Aug. 20

A man between the ages of 30 and 50, any ethnicity for a shoot on Aug. 23

To apply, send your full name, current photos, cell number, measurements (height, weight, shirt, pants, shoe, etc.), current address, and union status to goose@ahartcasting.com with the subject: "Secretary" for the first role or "Ace" for the second.

3. NBC's "Found" is currently filming its second season and is casting multiple roles. Applicants must be 18 years old or older, but any gender and ethnicity are welcome to apply. Roles include, barista, bus driver, bus passengers, call center employees, clerical workers, coffee cart employee, cops, detectives, hospital staff, doctors, nurses, inmates, lawyers, pedestrians, press, security and prison guards. The series is filming from Aug. 15 to 26. To apply, visit https://castingtaylormade.com/

Jobs

VMG Entertainment is hiring an assistant project manager for a hybrid position based in Atlanta. Duties include:

Assisting director and producer

Tracking and reporting metrics

Coordinateing meetings, agendas

Supporting in creation and management of projects

You can learn about VMG at https://www.worldofvmg.com/ and apply at https://jopilot.net/

News/Networking

Learn how to make a movie with your Phone presented by Pocket Cinema Studios, SCAD and WIFTA. The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SCAD Atlanta Digital Media Center (1611 W Peachtree St NE). The event will include film screening, an exclusive interview and Q&A, a workshop, studio tours, and lunch. Get tickets and learn more here.