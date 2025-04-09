Casting Call for April 9, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras Casting Call

Project: Unnamed Feature Film

Casting: Featured Civil War reenactor, men, ages 18 to 40

Filming: 4/21 in Auburn (paid)

Submission info: Name, Recent pictures, age, height, weight, sizes, location, and contact info to Name, Recent pictures, age, height, weight, sizes, location, and contact info to SetLifeCasting@gmail.com with the subject "SPECIALTY"

Project: "Your Mother"

Casting: Mom and their 12-to-20-month-old babies, any gender, any ethnicity

Filming: April 22

Submission info: Your name, child’s name, contact info, current photos (both mom and baby), current sizes, and availability to Your name, child’s name, contact info, current photos (both mom and baby), current sizes, and availability to senior@centralcasting.com with the subject "BABY GROUP"

Project: "The Perfect Line" gameshow

Casting: Contestants who know trivia, world events, pop culture, and prices of popular products, must be 18+, any gender, any ethnicity

Filming: July and August 2025 (Win up to $10,000)

Email KonnerCookeCasting@gmail.com to apply

Jobs

Position: Associate Shooter/Producer at Overtime Sports (Full-time - Atlanta)

Duties:

Produce and edit a wide variety of video content

Shoot basketball games and team practices

Create high-quality video shoots for Overtime leagues

Initiate and lead ideation during show meetings for assigned projects and specialty shoots

Requirements:

3+ years of experience in video production and editing

Bachelor’s degree in Film, Media Production, Communications, or a related field or prior applicable experience

High-level knowledge in all areas of video production, including filming, editing, lighting, sound, color correction, and publishing

Apply at www.teamworkonline.com

News/Networking/Events

Georgia Student Film Showcase submissions are open now through April 25. The festival dates are June 28 and 29. The showcase is open to Georgia film students and recent grads.

Go to https://georgiastudentfilms.com/ to submit and learn more.