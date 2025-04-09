Casting Call for April 9, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta
Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.
Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.
Background/Extras Casting Call
Project: Unnamed Feature Film
- Casting: Featured Civil War reenactor, men, ages 18 to 40
- Filming: 4/21 in Auburn (paid)
- Submission info: Name, Recent pictures, age, height, weight, sizes, location, and contact info to SetLifeCasting@gmail.com with the subject "SPECIALTY"
Project: "Your Mother"
- Casting: Mom and their 12-to-20-month-old babies, any gender, any ethnicity
- Filming: April 22
- Submission info: Your name, child’s name, contact info, current photos (both mom and baby), current sizes, and availability to senior@centralcasting.com with the subject "BABY GROUP"
Project: "The Perfect Line" gameshow
- Casting: Contestants who know trivia, world events, pop culture, and prices of popular products, must be 18+, any gender, any ethnicity
- Filming: July and August 2025 (Win up to $10,000)
- Email KonnerCookeCasting@gmail.com to apply
Jobs
Position: Associate Shooter/Producer at Overtime Sports (Full-time - Atlanta)
Duties:
- Produce and edit a wide variety of video content
- Shoot basketball games and team practices
- Create high-quality video shoots for Overtime leagues
- Initiate and lead ideation during show meetings for assigned projects and specialty shoots
Requirements:
- 3+ years of experience in video production and editing
- Bachelor’s degree in Film, Media Production, Communications, or a related field or prior applicable experience
- High-level knowledge in all areas of video production, including filming, editing, lighting, sound, color correction, and publishing
Apply at www.teamworkonline.com
News/Networking/Events
Georgia Student Film Showcase submissions are open now through April 25. The festival dates are June 28 and 29. The showcase is open to Georgia film students and recent grads.
Go to https://georgiastudentfilms.com/ to submit and learn more.