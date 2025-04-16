Casting Call for April 16, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta
Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.
Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.
Background/Extras Casting Call
Project: Santa Maria (working title)
- Casting: Action Football Players: Ages 22-40, real significant football experience in college, any ethnicity
- Also casting: Sideline Players: Ages 22-40, football player-like build, 6 feet tall or taller, 200 pounds or heavier, any ethnicity
- Filming May 12-23 in Downtown Atlanta and May 12 through July. Fittings are required.
- Submission info: All football experience, pictures of you in your football prime, recent pictures, contact info, name, age, and ethnicity to Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject "IN THE ACTION" or "ON THE BENCH."
Project: "There Goes My Baby" independent film
- Casting: Girls ages 6-10, Caucasian
- Filming: April 18 and 28 in Newnan
- Apply at Apply.CastingAllTalent.com
Project: Unnamed streaming platform production
- Casting: Two Intimidating bodyguards for mafia boss, ages 18-50, any ethnicity, must have a navy/gray suit
- Filming: April 17 and 22 through 25
- Submission info: Name, current pictures, age, height, weight, sizes, location, contact number to SetLifeindie@gmail.com with the subject "FIVE DAYS"
Jobs
1. Video Producer, Black Culture with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Duties:
- Produce, shoot and edit vertical videos optimized for social platforms
- Write creative and accurate digital video scripts and captions
- Assess and pitch social content based off news and feature opportunities leading our newsroom priorities
- Help create and deliver the voice of AJC Black Culture on social media and our own and operated platforms
Qualifications:
- Expertise in Adobe Premiere
- A portfolio of work showing editorial judgment, technical skills and creativity
- Experience creating video for digital and/or social platforms or news organizations
Apply at jobs.coxenterprises.com
2. Lead, Entertainment at the Georgia Aquarium
Duties
- Oversee daily operations ensuring adequate staffing and preparations, and that all performances are presented on schedule and are held to established standards for quality, efficiency, and safety
- Assist in preparations for Special Event Activations and seasonal offerings
- Lead scheduled rehearsals and creative development
Qualificaitons
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent theater, music or film experience required.
- Previous 3 years of theater, film, or music/live entertainment performance
- Experience in theater settings
Apply at https://www.georgiaaquarium.org/careers/
News/Networking/Events
Atlanta Film Festival Creative Conference is hosting "The Craft of Acting" panel on May 1 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Tara Theater. Participants will learn how to prepare for difficult or complex scenes, how to create authenticity in your character, how to become someone different from your own experiences, tips for navigating the business in these very slow times, tactics for dealing with rejection, and advice for up-and-coming actors.
Learn more and get tickets at https://www.atlantafilmfestival.com/