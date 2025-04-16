Casting Call for April 16, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras Casting Call

Project: Santa Maria (working title)

Casting: Action Football Players: Ages 22-40, real significant football experience in college, any ethnicity

Also casting: Sideline Players: Ages 22-40, football player-like build, 6 feet tall or taller, 200 pounds or heavier, any ethnicity

Filming May 12-23 in Downtown Atlanta and May 12 through July. Fittings are required.

Submission info: All football experience, pictures of you in your football prime, recent pictures, contact info, name, age, and ethnicity to Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject "IN THE ACTION" or "ON THE BENCH."

Project: "There Goes My Baby" independent film

Casting: Girls ages 6-10, Caucasian

Filming: April 18 and 28 in Newnan

Apply at Apply.CastingAllTalent.com

Project: Unnamed streaming platform production

Casting: Two Intimidating bodyguards for mafia boss, ages 18-50, any ethnicity, must have a navy/gray suit

Filming: April 17 and 22 through 25

Submission info: Name, current pictures, age, height, weight, sizes, location, contact number to SetLifeindie@gmail.com with the subject "FIVE DAYS"

Jobs

1. Video Producer, Black Culture with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Duties:

Produce, shoot and edit vertical videos optimized for social platforms

Write creative and accurate digital video scripts and captions

Assess and pitch social content based off news and feature opportunities leading our newsroom priorities

Help create and deliver the voice of AJC Black Culture on social media and our own and operated platforms

Qualifications:

Expertise in Adobe Premiere

A portfolio of work showing editorial judgment, technical skills and creativity

Experience creating video for digital and/or social platforms or news organizations

Apply at jobs.coxenterprises.com

2. Lead, Entertainment at the Georgia Aquarium

Duties

Oversee daily operations ensuring adequate staffing and preparations, and that all performances are presented on schedule and are held to established standards for quality, efficiency, and safety

Assist in preparations for Special Event Activations and seasonal offerings

Lead scheduled rehearsals and creative development

Qualificaitons

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent theater, music or film experience required.

Previous 3 years of theater, film, or music/live entertainment performance

Experience in theater settings

Apply at https://www.georgiaaquarium.org/careers/

News/Networking/Events

Atlanta Film Festival Creative Conference is hosting "The Craft of Acting" panel on May 1 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Tara Theater. Participants will learn how to prepare for difficult or complex scenes, how to create authenticity in your character, how to become someone different from your own experiences, tips for navigating the business in these very slow times, tactics for dealing with rejection, and advice for up-and-coming actors.

Learn more and get tickets at https://www.atlantafilmfestival.com/