Nearly a week after shocking surveillance footage showed Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly assaulting former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016, the singer broke her silence with an emotional statement on Instagram.

"Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet," wrote the "Me & U" singer, known mononymously as Cassie . "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning."

"Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become," she continued. "With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past."

"Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in."

The surveillance video taken from a Los Angeles hotel allegedly shows the billionaire entertainment mogul, wearing just socks and a towel around his waist, brutally beating Cassie in the hallway in 2016.

Dated March 5, 2016, the incident was captured by multiple cameras and showed Diddy throwing his then-partner to the ground as he proceeded to kick her and drag her by her sweatshirt.

Ventura sued Combs in November, accusing him of physical and sexual abuse. But she dropped the case after the parties reached an out-of-court settlement a day later.

The disturbing video, exclusively obtained by CNN, appears to corroborate a line in Ventura's lawsuit accusing Combs of punching her in the face in the hotel.

After the video's release, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said it was aware of the footage, but if it did occur in 2016, it would be unable to charge Combs "as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted."

The statutes of limitations for assault or battery in California run from one to three years, depending on whether they're charged as misdemeanors or felonies.

The attorney’s office added that they found the images "extremely disturbing and difficult to watch."

Combs also broke his silence a few days after the video was published and said his "behavior on that video is inexcusable."

"It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f---ed up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses," he said. "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

In March, Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security Investigation officials in connection to a federal human trafficking investigation. It's unclear if Combs is the target of the federal agency's investigation.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

