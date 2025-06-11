Cartersville museum 'lassos' impressive Western costume exhibit

The Brief "Western Costumes from the Silver Screen: The Davey Collection" is the newest exhibit inside Cartersville's Booth Western Art Museum. The exhibit features two dozen pieces of clothing and accessories worn by major Hollywood stars in Western films. The items were all collected over the years by movie memorabilia enthusiast John H. Davey.



Exactly one month from today, superstar Beyoncé will take over Atlanta with her "Cowboy Carter" tour — which means you've only got a few weeks to pull together that perfect Western-themed outfit.

But don't panic: finding inspiration is as easy as taking a trip up to Cartersville and checking out the latest exhibit inside the incredible Booth Western Art Museum!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got a private tour of "Western Costumes from the Silver Screen: The Davey Collection," set to remain on-view at the museum through Sept. 21. The exhibit features two dozen pieces of clothing and accessories worn by major Hollywood stars in Western films, all of which have been collected over the years by movie memorabilia enthusiast John H. Davey. And when we say "stars," we really mean it: included in the exhibit are a dress worn by Elizabeth Taylor in "Giant" and a coat worn by John Wayne in "Dakota."

Along with the costumes, the exhibit features movie posters, lobby cards and set photos — all of which help tell the story of how the Western became such an iconic film genre and how it continues to help shape popular culture.

And, of course, if that one exhibit doesn't quite give you all the inspiration you need before "Cowboy Carter" gallops into town, there's the rest of the museum to help you out. After all, the Booth Western Art Museum is the largest permanent exhibition space for Western art in the world, with 120,000 square feet of incredible gallery space.

The Booth Western Art Museum is located at 501 Museum Drive and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $16 for adults (over the age of 12), $14 for seniors (65 and over), and $13 for students. For more information on visiting the museum, click here.