Cartersville man arrested on aggravated battery, child cruelty charges

A Cartersville man has been arrested following an investigation into suspected child abuse, police announced Tuesday.

What we know:

The Cartersville Police Department said investigators arrested Quisean Witherspoon on Tuesday.

He is charged with aggravated battery and first-degree cruelty to children.

Police said the investigation began Sept. 1 after the department received information from a mandated reporter.

Witherspoon is being held at the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.

What we don't know:

The case remains under investigation.

The circumstances surrounding his arrest have not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cartersville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 770-387-5690.