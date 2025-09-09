Cartersville man arrested on aggravated battery, child cruelty charges
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - A Cartersville man has been arrested following an investigation into suspected child abuse, police announced Tuesday.
What we know:
The Cartersville Police Department said investigators arrested Quisean Witherspoon on Tuesday.
He is charged with aggravated battery and first-degree cruelty to children.
Police said the investigation began Sept. 1 after the department received information from a mandated reporter.
Witherspoon is being held at the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.
What we don't know:
The case remains under investigation.
The circumstances surrounding his arrest have not been released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cartersville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 770-387-5690.
The Source: The Cartersville Police Department provided the details for this article.