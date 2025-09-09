Expand / Collapse search

Cartersville man arrested on aggravated battery, child cruelty charges

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 9, 2025 6:40pm EDT
Cartersville
Quisean Witherspoon article

Quisean Witherspoon (Bartow County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Quisean Witherspoon was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and first-degree cruelty to children.
    • The investigation started on September 1 after a mandated reporter provided information to police.
    • The case is still under investigation, and the public is urged to provide any relevant information to authorities.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - A Cartersville man has been arrested following an investigation into suspected child abuse, police announced Tuesday.

What we know:

The Cartersville Police Department said investigators arrested Quisean Witherspoon on Tuesday. 

He is charged with aggravated battery and first-degree cruelty to children.

Police said the investigation began Sept. 1 after the department received information from a mandated reporter. 

Witherspoon is being held at the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.

What we don't know:

The case remains under investigation. 

The circumstances surrounding his arrest have not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cartersville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 770-387-5690.

The Source: The Cartersville Police Department provided the details for this article.

