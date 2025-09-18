Cartersville Elementary student reportedly brings gun to school

The Brief Cartersville Elementary notified police after reports a student brought a gun to school Sept. 17. Investigators confirmed the incident but said there was no intent to harm. School and police are handling the matter through legal and disciplinary procedures.



Cartersville Elementary School officials say they are investigating after learning a student brought a gun to school on Wednesday.

What we know:

Administrators were notified of the incident after classes ended on Sept. 17 and immediately contacted the Cartersville Police Department. Investigators later confirmed that a student did bring a firearm to campus. Police said there was no indication the child intended to cause harm.

School leaders said the matter is being addressed under both legal and school disciplinary procedures. They emphasized that safety remains their top priority and that every appropriate measure is being taken to safeguard the learning environment.

In a statement to families, the school stressed the importance of transparency, trust, and ongoing partnership with parents in maintaining a secure campus.