Cartersville deputy chief arrested for soliciting prostitution in Florida, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:24PM
Cartersville
Deputy Chief Jason DiPrima of the Cartersville Police Department (Cartersville Police).

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - A senior ranking member of the Cartersville Police Department is facing charges out of Florida related to prostitution, authorities said.

Deputy Chief Jason DiPrima was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff's Office in Florida for soliciting prostitution, lewdness, or assignation, according to the Cartersville Police Department.

The department said it will be conducting an internal investigation. 

DiPrima has been placed on administrative leave.