Cartersville breaks ground on new City Hall and Founders Oak Park project

Image 1 of 10 ▼ City leaders, staff, and community members break ground on the new City Hall and Founders Oak Park project to centralize municipal services and enhance public space in downtown Cartersville, Feb. 27, 2026. (City of Cartersville)

The Brief The new downtown campus centralizes city departments, modernizing municipal services and public gathering spaces for future growth. Over $3 million in construction contracts have been awarded to local subcontractors, providing an immediate economic boost. The existing City Hall will be demolished post-completion to create the new Founders Oak Park and expanded parking.



Local leaders and community members gathered downtown recently to break ground on a new City Hall and Founders Oak Park, a project officials say will centralize municipal services and reshape the city’s footprint for decades.

What they're saying:

The new downtown campus will consolidate city departments into a single facility featuring updated Council Chambers, Municipal Court facilities, and a redesigned park space. Mayor Matt Santini called the groundbreaking a "momentous day" for the community.

"There’s a lot of thoughtfulness that went into this building from many perspectives to make sure we’re providing a place for the city to grow, a more efficient use of city staff, and a better experience for our residents," Santini said. "It will definitely be transformative as we move into the future."

City Manager Dan Porta emphasized that the facility's size was a strategic choice. "We decided to go with a larger building that will house all of our employees in this current complex and allow us to grow in the future," Porta said. "It’s built big enough to have extra office space so we’re prepared for what’s ahead."

Councilman Calvin Cooley, reflecting on the city's evolution, said the project marks a significant milestone. "I have witnessed this town grow into a bigger town," he said, "and this new construction will only begin to highlight the things to come."

The project is also providing an immediate boost to the local economy. Paul Hogan of Hogan Construction noted that more than $3 million in work has already been awarded to local subcontractors and suppliers.

The building is designed to bridge the gap between Cartersville’s history and its future. The architecture will feature glass elements overlooking downtown alongside limestone details intended to complement surrounding historic structures.

While the project moves forward, city officials are working to minimize the impact on the surrounding area. Assistant City Manager and Project Manager Freddy Morgan noted that managing the density and proximity of the build is critical to the broader downtown.

What's next:

Once the new facility is complete and departments have moved, the existing City Hall will be removed. This will make way for the final phase of the project: the reimagined Founders Oak Park and expanded parking.