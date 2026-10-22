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Carrollton teen accused in mom, stepdad deaths gets 2027 trial date

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Carroll County
Published October 22, 2026 6:53 AM EDT
Published October 22, 2026 6:53 AM EDT
New trial date set for Sarah Grace Patrick
New trial date set for Sarah Grace Patrick

New trial date set for Sarah Grace Patrick

A new trial date has been set for the teen, Sarah Grace Patrick, who is accused of killing her mother and stepfather in their Carrollton home in February 2025. Plus. the family of a Newnan teen shot and killed by police plan to discuss his death after viewing video of the incident today. 

The Brief

    • Sarah Grace Patrick is accused of killing her mother and stepfather in their Carroll County home in February 2025.
    • Her trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 8, 2027.
    • Patrick has pleaded not guilty and remains jailed without bond.

CARROLLTON, Ga. - A new trial date has been set for Sarah Grace Patrick, who is accused of killing her mother and stepfather in their Carroll County home. Her trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 8, 2027.

What we know:

Kristin Brock, 41, and James Brock, 45, were found shot to death in their bed on Feb. 20, 2025. Their 6-year-old daughter found their bodies, and Patrick called 911, according to the Carroll County Sheriffâ€™s Office. Patrick turned herself in in July 2025 and is being tried as an adult. 

A grand jury indicted Patrick on eight counts, including two counts each of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. She has pleaded not guilty and remains in jail without bond. 

The trial was first scheduled for January 2026, then moved to August. Both sides agreed to a further delay in August after Patrickâ€™s attorneys cited newly surfaced evidence, including questions about forensic testing and child protective services records.

Patrick was 16 at the time of the 2025 shooting. 

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The Source

  • Information for above story came from court documents and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting (linked above). 

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