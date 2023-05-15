Carrollton Police Department mourns unexpected death of young K-9 officer

article

The Carrollton Police Department is mourning the loss of young K-9 Officer Bob. He "crossed the rainbow bridge" on May 10. His team said he was just three-years-old, and had only started working for the department about a year ago.

The pup's death comes exactly one month after another beloved K-9 from the Carrollton Police passed away.

Officials say Bob suffered from an unexpected medical condition, but still lived a full, adventurous life.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Carrollton K-9 Officer Bob passed away May 10. From: Supplied

K-9 Officer Bob had been shot and lost his tail, but woke up every day ready to keep his community safe. His team fondly described him as "determined, tenacious, hardworking and oh-so sweet."

Bob worked alongside Officer Kane Hemingway. Although they were co-workers, they also quickly became best friends. Hemingway said he misses him terribly.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Carrollton K-9 Officer Bob passed away May 10. From: Supplied

"When you walk in front of me, I shall always have your back. When you walk behind me, I shall always be willing to lay down my life for you. And so long as you walk beside me, I shall always call you my brother," the department posted to Facebook in Bob's honor.

August would have made Bob's one-year work anniversary.