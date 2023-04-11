Carrollton K-9 officer passes away after 200 arrests

article

The Carrollton Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its finest. K-9 Officer Kilo "crossed the rainbow bridge" Monday.

According to the department, Kilo was born July 2013 and joined the force in 2014. Over the last nine years, the dedicated pup had assisted in more than 200 arrests and over 500 deployments, including missing children, drug tracking, offender tracking and more.

Officer Kilo was well-decorated. The department noted that he was nationally certified in Narcotics and Tracking, even placing third in narcotics detection in the National Narcotics Detector Dog Association competition.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Carrollton K-9 Officer Kilo passed away April 10.

As hard as he worked, Kilo also loved to play. His most recent handler, Corporal Will Awalt, said they were best friends.

"The world would be a nicer place if everyone had the ability to love as unconditionally as a dog," the department wrote on Facebook.

Needless to say, Kilo will be greatly missed by the team and community who grew to know and love him.