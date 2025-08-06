Carrollton Police ACE Unit cracks down on gun and drug crime with major summer operations

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Carrollton Police Department)

A specialized unit of the Carrollton Police Department is making what it calls a major dent in local gun and drug crime after a series of summer operations resulted in dozens of arrests and significant contraband seizures.

Police released photos from the four most recent cases but said the results stem from multiple operations carried out over the past eight weeks.

By the numbers:

Over the past two months, the department’s ACE Unit has executed 13 search warrants and made more than 27 felony arrests connected to firearms and narcotics investigations. Officers recovered 14 firearms during that time, including several weapons illegally modified for automatic fire.

The unit also seized a large quantity of drugs with an estimated total street value of more than $107,000. That includes:

Fentanyl: $67,600

Marijuana: $14,400

Methamphetamine: $11,000

Powder cocaine: $10,300

Prescription pills: $1,700

MDMA: $1,500

Crack cocaine: $1,250

What they're saying:

"These seizures are part of a continued effort to disrupt the flow of narcotics into our community and hold accountable those contributing to gun and drug violence," the department stated in a release. "We are out here, and we are not slowing down."

The department thanked the public for its continued support and emphasized that its enforcement efforts would remain aggressive throughout the summer.