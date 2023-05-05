Carrollton man gets life sentence for Halloween night attack on college students

article

A Carroll County jury on Thursday convicted Brandon Rounsaville, 29, of Carrollton, in the kidnapping and sexually assault of two college students that took place on Halloween in 2021.

At trial, both victims gave compelling and emotional testimony about the horrific assault they had both endured. In trial, both victims identified Rounsaville as their attacker. In addition, DNA evidence connected him to the crime.

Prosecutors say the victims had been walking back to their apartment from a school trip when Rounsaville approached them stating that he had a firearm and that he would kill them both if they did not comply with his demands. Both victims were forced to undress and move to the back of the building, where prosecutors say Rounsaville forced them both to perform sex acts on him at gunpoint.

One of the victims eventually ran to the front of the apartment complex screaming for help. The evidence presented at trial showed that Rounsaville chased her down, tackled her to the ground, and drug her through the parking lot in between two vehicles where he sexually assaulted her. Due to the victims screaming, Rounsaville fled the scene and both victims called 9-1-1.

Authorities found Rounsaville hiding under a bridge within half an hour of the assault and took him into custody. He was charged with kidnapping with bodily injury, kidnapping, two counts of aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, two counts of robbery by intimidation, and two counts of terroristic threats.

Carroll County Judge Michael Hubbard sentenced Rounsaville to life in prison without parole.