Carroll County teen missing after getting into unknown car, investigators say

article

Law enforcement in Carroll County is searching for a teenager last seen getting into a mysterious car early Wednesday morning.

Carroll County officials said 18-year-old Shakiya "Kiya" Burns was last seen entering an unknown make and model sedan wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Police said she got in the car at around 2:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Carroll Creek Lane.

Police said she is 4-foot-5 and about 115 pounds.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cory Millsap at 770-830-5916 or by email at cmillsap@carrollsheriff.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.