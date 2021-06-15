Carroll County teen last seen getting into minivan, officials say

article

Law enforcement in Carroll County said the search is on for a missing girl last seen getting into a dark-colored minivan on Monday afternoon.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said 15-year-old Cassidy Curtis was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. on Lost Lake Way in Villa Rica wearing a red Coke shirt, blue jeans and white Vans shoes.

Deputies said she was seen by a witness carrying two bags and getting into possibly and Dodge or Chrysler van.

Investigators are working with the girl's family to gather more information.

Investigators said the family is afraid she may have left with someone she met online.

Carroll County deputies ask anyone with information to contact Investigator Sam Hack at 770-830-5916 or by email at shack@carrollsheriff.com.

