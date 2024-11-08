Carroll County pastor’s harrowing 3-hour rescue from ravine
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Election night 2024 will be unforgettable for one Carroll County man.
The pastor of a Franklin church got stuck in a deep ravine in Villa Rica just off Highway 61 near South Carroll Road for more than three hours.
"There are not even words in this world to describe the debt of gratitude that I have for Villa Rica Police and Carroll (County) Fire," said Alicea.
Alicea walked down the busy highway between Villa Rica and Carrollton on his way to an auto shop. On his way to his destination, he checked the GPS on his cellular phone and spotted what he thought was a shortcut. The rough area off the road led him to nowhere. He stumbled through kudzu and more until he was thoroughly lost in the dark of night.
"I couldn't walk no more, (I) fell on so many briar patches and thorns, losing my coordination," recalled the 60-year-old. "’Oh, God,’ I said, ‘this going to be my final resting place.’"
This image provided by Villa Rica Police Department shows rescue workers pulling a Franklin pastor from a ravine just off Highway 61 near South Carroll Road on Nov. 5, 2024.
911 helped navigate Villa Rica police officers to the scene, who, at first, struggled to find him. Until his dying phone came through in the clutch.
"We had officers go the location that was pinged and actually hear him," said officer Zachary Anderson.
Rescuers believe Alicea was about three football fields off the road.
"The fact that I heard him is nothing short of a miracle," said Corporal Mark Bishop.
Alicea not only credits police and fire, but Carroll County 911, too.
"I was on the phone with a lady, and she stayed on the phone with me the whole time until they found me," remembered Alicea. "They were some type of SEAL team or something, they were incredible."