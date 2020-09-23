Carroll County looking to adoptions to reduce shelter cat population

Carroll County’s animal shelter needs help after a sharp influx in its cat population. They report over 300 cats at their shelter, which is designed to house less than half that number.

Here is the good news, the Carroll County Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter. They are working hard to adopt out these cats to bring down the numbers. They hope to adopt out more than 100 by the end of this month.

It’s possible, according to officials, that the COVID-19 pandemic has helped drive up the number of cats at the Carroll County Animal Shelter. More than 300 cats, an all-time-high, at a facility designed to house only about 120.

The shelter is currently in the process of spaying and neutering the cats so that they can be adopted this Friday. They are also teaming up with the Bissell Pet Foundation for a three-day Empty the Shelter event next week, during which the adoption fees will be much lower. They are also looking for foster homes.

If you’d like more information, you can find the Carroll County Animal Shelter online and on social media.