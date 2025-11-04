Carroll County first responders test skills in chemical spill drill

The Brief Numerous Carroll County agencies participated in a mock disaster involving a chemical spill at West Georgia Technical College. Officials say the lessons learned could apply to other types of disasters. West Georgia Technical College says its Commercial Driver’s License and Diesel Mechanic programs are key reasons why holding the drill is important for the safety of its students and staff.



A massive training drill in Carroll County tested the abilities of first responders to react to a simulated chemical spill.

What we know:

The drill involved a major simulated hazardous materials spill on the West Georgia Technical College campus. Students acted as victims as first responders, emergency managers, and college administrators tested their proficiency in handling the simulated disaster.

What they're saying:

Carroll County is home to more than 150 manufacturing plants, according to census data, making manufacturing the county’s largest employer with over 9,000 workers. Officials say what they learned here could apply elsewhere.

The drill tested the first responders’ ability to triage patients in a mass casualty event involving a chemical spill. The patients were transported to Carrollton's Tanner Medical Center, which also participated in the scenario.

Others involved included Carroll County and Carrollton Fire Departments, the county Emergency Management Agency, the University of West Georgia Police, officers from West Georgia Technical College, West Georgia Ambulance, and officers and deputies from the Carrollton Police Department and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.