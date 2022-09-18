Carroll County family offers $5000 to help find missing teen

Lanterns floated into the night sky over Carroll County Sunday night as the search for 17-year-old Kaylee Jones is now in its third month.

Daniel Jones, her father, says the reward for information on the whereabouts of his daughter is $5000.

"My daughter means everything. Our daughter means everything to us. We miss her dearly, her smiles, her personality," said Jones.

Friends, family and complete strangers clung to candles on the lawn at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.

Officials say Kaylee disappeared from her home in Carrollton back in June.

Her parents say they have no idea where she could be.

"We have just ripped ourselves apart trying to think of how we could’ve avoided this and we did what we thought we could do. We tried our best," Jones said.

Kaylee's parents believe she escaped through a second floor bedroom window.

The teenager lives with autism.

Her parents fear that she may be with a stranger and that they may be trafficking her.

"The main reason we are here tonight is because the devil is out there. Satan is on the verge. He’s on the warpath, and he’s doing everything he can to tear us away," Jones said.

Investigators with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office are following up with leads.

But, still no sign of Kaylee.

"She wanted to help everybody," said Jones. "That little girl was a mountain of a person."

