Carroll County deputies search for suspicious man caught on camera

Deputies are hoping someone can help them identify a suspicious person caught on a doorbell camera in Carroll County.

Officials shared surveillance footage from a home on the Twin Lakes area of Villa Rica.

In the footage, the man is seen walking up to the door of the home with something in his hand. He then opens one of the doors, stares into the home, and then walks outside of frame.

According to investigators, the man is believed to be connected to a theft and suspicious activity around the area.

IF you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call investigators at 770-830-5916.