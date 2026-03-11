Cobb teacher, coach arrested in Special Victim Unit investigation

The Brief Cobb County police arrested a 37-year-old Acworth man on charges involving sexual offenses with a minor. Investigators say the suspect worked as an elementary school teacher and high school coach. The case is being handled by the department’s Special Victims Unit and remains under investigation.



A Cobb County school employee who worked as both a teacher and a coach has been arrested in connection with a sexual offense investigation involving a minor, police said.

What we know:

The Cobb County Police Department announced Wednesday morning that Mareno Smith, 37, of Acworth, has been taken into custody on charges related to sexual offenses involving a minor.

Police said Smith was employed as an elementary school teacher in the Cobb County School District at the time of the alleged incidents and also served as a coach at a local high school.

Investigators said the case was launched after the department’s Special Victims Unit received information about an alleged incident. Detectives later obtained warrants for Smith’s arrest.

Authorities said allegations involving someone in a position of trust, such as a teacher or coach, are taken seriously because of the responsibility those roles carry with families and students.

What they're saying:

The Cobb County School District sent this statement to FOX 5 Atlanta:

"Over the weekend, the District became aware of the arrest of an employee and these disturbing allegations. We are aware of the alleged personal, off-campus activity and have confirmed it is not connected to any school activities or programs. As the police investigation and legal process unfolds, all applicable law and District policy will be applied."

What's next:

Smith was taken into custody following the investigation. Detectives said they are continuing to gather information and are working with school officials as the case progresses.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 770-801-3470.