Vandalism reported at Scott Elementary School in NW Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 11, 2026 7:54am EDT
Scott Elementary School on Hollywood Road in NW Atlanta was vandalized overnight. Developing story. 

The Brief

    • Police responded to vandalism at Scott Elementary School early Wednesday morning.
    • Officers found shattered glass and damage to the school’s front doors.
    • Authorities are still determining the extent of the damage and whether anything was stolen.

ATLANTA - Police are investigating an overnight vandalism incident at an elementary school in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers were called to Scott Elementary School on Hollywood Road around 1 a.m. Wednesday after reports of damage at the campus.

When officers arrived, they found shattered glass and damage to the school’s front doors.

A FOX 5 Atlanta crew at the scene observed officers inside the building conducting their investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet said how extensive the damage may be or whether anything was taken from the school.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source

  • FOX 5 Atlanta sent a crew to the scene. 

