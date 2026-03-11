Vandalism reported at Scott Elementary School in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Police are investigating an overnight vandalism incident at an elementary school in northwest Atlanta.
What we know:
Officers were called to Scott Elementary School on Hollywood Road around 1 a.m. Wednesday after reports of damage at the campus.
When officers arrived, they found shattered glass and damage to the school’s front doors.
A FOX 5 Atlanta crew at the scene observed officers inside the building conducting their investigation.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet said how extensive the damage may be or whether anything was taken from the school.
The investigation remains ongoing.