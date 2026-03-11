Vandalism reported at Scott Elementary School in NW Atlanta

The Brief Police responded to vandalism at Scott Elementary School early Wednesday morning. Officers found shattered glass and damage to the school’s front doors. Authorities are still determining the extent of the damage and whether anything was stolen.



Police are investigating an overnight vandalism incident at an elementary school in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers were called to Scott Elementary School on Hollywood Road around 1 a.m. Wednesday after reports of damage at the campus.

When officers arrived, they found shattered glass and damage to the school’s front doors.

A FOX 5 Atlanta crew at the scene observed officers inside the building conducting their investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet said how extensive the damage may be or whether anything was taken from the school.

The investigation remains ongoing.