Fugitive on-foot: Carroll County deputies looking for 'dangerous' runaway suspect

Carroll County deputies are searching for a ‘dangerous’ man wanted for multiple felonies. Officials say he disappeared after leading them on a chase Monday afternoon.

It happened near the 3800 block of NE Hickory Level Road.

Andrew "Andy" Acklin was last seen wearing red shorts. He's described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and dark hair with a gray patch in the front.

Andrew "Andy" Acklin

If you see Acklin, do not approach him. Instead, call 911 immediately.

Officials say residents around NE Hickory Level Road should expect a heavy police presence for the time being.